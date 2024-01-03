BenQ W4000i review: High-end home 4K home cinema for less

BenQ W4000i review: What does it do well?

With its manual controls and wealth of settings, the W4000i can be a bit intimidating, but in practice it’s surprisingly easy to set it up and get a decent picture, using the zoom to maximise your screen space and the focus control to get the image sharp.

The digital keystone adjustments do a great job of fixing any geometry issues, and the short-ish throw and zoom give you scope to get a proper small cinema-sized screen even when you don’t have a huge room. You’ll need to place the projector just over 2.5 metres away to project a 100in image at the maximum zoom level.

If you want to go deep into the settings menus, the W4000i should keep you busy for some time. Not only do you have the usual standard, HDR and Filmmaker modes, but custom modes and colour controls that go way beyond the norm, with 11 levels of white balance control and 11 levels of colour temperature tuning. You can turn on, turn off or tune the different colour, contrast, noise and motion optimisations, and get the picture exactly as you’d want it. Or, you can just stick to Filmmaker mode in the knowledge you’re getting what the makers had in mind.

This wouldn’t matter if the W4000i couldn’t deliver on that vision, but it does. 4K images look impressively crisp and detailed, but never stray into the artificially sharpened territory you see with some pixel-shifted 4K projectors. Colours are richer with more depth than on most cheaper 4K models, and in the Filmmaker and Cinema modes they have that kind of cinematic tone and texture that you get in, well, a decent cinema.

I’ve spent a good few hours watching material ranging from The Bear and A Haunting in Venice on Disney+ to Dead Ringers, Reacher and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Amazon Prime Video, and the performance was consistently superb. Feed this projector good material from a 4K Blu-ray player and it will make the most of that as well, especially if you want to see tone and subtlety in your image rather than just punchy colours and searing HDR highlights. Don’t get me wrong: the W4000i can handle HDR material with bright highlights and nicely graduated darker tones, but the presentation looks natural, not forced.

As for the claims of 100% DCI-P3 coverage, the W4000i gets awfully close. In tests, I measured it as capable of reproducing 97.3% of the DCI-P3 colour space, and I’m pretty sure the missing few per cent comes down more to my screen and my settings than any defect with BenQ’s projector. There is a catch, which I’ll get to in a minute, but if you want best-in-class colour accuracy and coverage, the W4000i should be on your shortlist.

Finally, I ought to mention that the QS02 streaming stick is a real asset. It’s running a fork of Android TV rather than the more modern and feature-packed Google TV, but you still get a clean and familiar interface, apps for nearly all the major UK streaming services – including Netflix – and voice control through the remote with universal search. With HDR10+, HLG and built-in Chromecast support, it’s a good partner to the W4000i.