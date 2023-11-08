Best Black Friday Shark deals: Get a BARGAIN Shark vacuum cleaner
Shark vacuum cleaners are among the finest you can buy and these are the best Black Friday Shark deals to save you heaps of cash
November is in full swing and those hoping to buy a new vacuum cleaner will be hunting for the best Black Friday Shark deals. Shark vacuum cleaners are a popular mid-range option for people looking for great cleaning power and innovative design, and you can pick up discounts of well over £100 at the moment. That means now’s a great time to make an investment.
However, with so many deals on Shark’s versatile range of vacuum cleaners, it can be difficult to know which is best for you. That’s why we’ve scoured the internet to find the best Black Friday Shark deals on our favourite tried and tested vacuum cleaners.
Best Black Friday Shark deals: At a glance
|Cheapest Shark deal
|Shark Anti-Hair Wrap NZ801UKT (was £299, now £179)
|View deal at Shark
|Best mid-range Shark deal
|Shark Anti-Hair Wrap ICZ300UKT (was £429, now £299)
|View deal at Amazon
|Best high-end Shark deal
|Shark Stratos IZ420UKT (was £499, now, £329)
|View deal at John Lewis
1. Shark Anti-Hair Wrap ICZ300UKT (was £429, now £299)
When we reviewed the Shark Anti-hair wrap ICZ300UKT, we were so impressed that we gave it a full five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award. Right now you can get a generous £130 discount in the Amazon Black Friday sale, making this vacuum cleaner an easy favourite. If you’re looking for brilliant cleaning performance, upright power in a cordless machine, as well as a versatile floor head for all surfaces – let’s face it, who isn’t – this is the vacuum cleaner to buy.
2. Shark Stratos IZ400UK (was £400, now £249)
Similar to the vacuum cleaner above, we were incredibly impressed by the Shark Stratos IZ400UKT. You may notice that the model included in this deal is missing the “T” from its name – that just means it doesn’t have the pet attachment, like the model we tested. So, if you haven’t got pet hair that needs hoovering up every day, this deal is a wonderful choice. You’ll get cordless convenience with a good battery life, simple controls and a superb cleaning performance. And with a huge£150 discount in the Black Friday sale, you can’t go wrong.
3. Shark Stratos IZ420UKT (was £499, now, £329)
If you want the convenience of a cordless vacuum but are worried about battery life, the Shark Stratos IZ420UKT is an excellent choice. That’s because it comes with two batteries and a dual dock charger so you can have two batteries ready to use at any time. At £329 in the Black Friday sale, it’s still £80 more expensive than the option above. However, pet owners will be delighted to know that it comes with a pet tool and an anti-allergy brush. Now that you can get one with a massive £170 discount, it’s well worth the price.
4. Shark Anti-Hair Wrap NZ801UKT (was £299, now £179)
This corded Shark vacuum cleaner pairs powerful suction with a convenient and versatile design that can easily clean tight corners, cornices and carpeted floors. Its anti-hair wrap technology means that you’ll never need to clean out hair that’s tangled around your brush heads again, and the duo-clean brush heads lift away finer dirt than a typical vacuum cleaner. It’s the most affordable Black Friday Shark deal you can buy, at just £179 down from an RRP of £299. That’s a generous £120 discount you won’t want to miss.