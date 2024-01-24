Best robot vacuum for pet hair 2024: Banish pet hair and more from £699

Suction isn’t the only factor at play, though. For a robot to gather hair in its collection bin, the device will also need to rely on agitation, particularly when on carpet. The bristles or fins on a robot’s roller are the key here. Softer ones will be useful on hard flooring but stiffer bristles might help tease hair out of a carpet’s surface.

There’s a downside to brushes, which is the ease with which their bristles trap hair. This is great when the rollers are clean, as hair in the roller is better than hair in the carpet, but brushes can get clogged up over time and will need regular cleaning. The more hair your pet sheds, the more regular cleaning your robot will need.

One alternative is to look for a robot that doesn’t use regular brushes on its rollers, but has different methods for agitating carpet and sweeping hard flooring. There are a number of different options here, from moulded rubber to fins that flick problematic debris out of your carpet and into the path of the suction.

What about other types of pet mess?

Pet hair is problematic, but it’s not the only type of mess that pets leave behind. If your pet likes to roam in and out of the house, then it’s likely that it’s going to leave footprints behind, particularly when it’s wet and muddy outside.

For that kind of problem, you’ll want a robot that can mop as well as vacuum. The quality of mopping varies greatly, with most robots simply dragging a damp cloth behind them as they go. For a better clean, look for robots that offer additional scrubbing or agitation to their mopping systems.

The other pet problem you might be looking for help with is poo. Unfortunately we haven’t found a robot cleaner yet that can follow a puppy around and clean up after all its little accidents.

In fact, the best you can hope for at the moment is that your robot can spot a special pet gift and navigate around it. Only a few robots can reliably do this, so if your house is regularly home to a messy cohabitant, it’s well worth considering this kind of feature.

What else should I consider?

Aside from general performance, there are a few other considerations that are likely to impact the speed and efficiency with which any model can clean your floors.

If you have a relatively small home, navigation won't be a problem – most robots can find their way around a couple of rooms without too much bother. If you want your robot to cover a number of rooms, however, or your room layout is complex, navigation starts to become more important. Robots with LiDAR tend to be the best navigators, though there are other techniques that work, too. Speed: Most robots travel at a similar speed, cleaning a square metre in around 1-2 minutes. However, the length of time that they take to cover larger areas can depend on their battery life and other factors. It's worth bearing in mind that a vacuum with a short-lived battery may need to return to its base to recharge part way through a clean. Likewise, models with tiny capacity bins may need emptying and mops with small water tanks may need refilling more regularly.

Bin capacity: Robot vacuum cleaners don't have the largest capacity collection bins and pet hair can take up a fair amount of space compared to dust and debris. If you've got a heavy shedder it's probably worth making sure your robot's collection bin is reasonably sized.

Self emptying: Even the robots with the largest capacity still need emptying when they've finished, especially if they're stuffed with pet hair. To reduce the amount of time you spend on this chore, look for a robot with a self-emptying base. These have secondary vacuums with powerful suction that empties the collection bin into a larger bag, which doesn't need emptying as often.

Height: Pets often find their way into places you don't normally go. If you want to vacuum under furniture in areas that your pets use as dens, you may want to check that your chosen robot vacuum cleaner can also fit underneath. Here LiDAR turrets can be your enemy, because their extra height can stop them from accessing particularly low spaces, such as under the shelves on coffee tables.

How we test

When buying a robot vacuum cleaner for pet hair, its ability to pick the stuff up should clearly be high on the list. We test all robot vacuums with mixed dog hair, salvaged from a professional groomer. We scatter it on both hard flooring and carpet, and rub it in where possible before measuring exactly how much the robots can pick up.

We also test every robot vacuum cleaner with spillages of rice and flour, both of which are tough tests, even for the best vacuum cleaners.

If a robot also has the ability to mop, we test that, too. We use a trio of spillages – blackcurrant squash, tomato ketchup and a muddy footprint – all of which are left to dry out before cleaning is attempted.

Cleaning ability isn’t much use on its own if a robot can’t get to the mess, so we also test how well a robot can navigate its way around a challenging domestic space, and how easy or otherwise it is to set up and control.

