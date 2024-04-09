BlueAir Blue Pure 511 review: A quiet, compact air purifier that’s easy to recommend

The BlueAir Blue Pure 511 is about as compact and unobtrusive as air purifiers get. At just 34cm tall, it’s roughly the size of a small pedal bin. It’s also been designed to integrate into your living spaces, with a white top and a light grey fabric filter cover that practically blurs into the background.

Best of all, it’s quiet and can be used without any hassle or fuss. It won’t tackle massive spaces or handle duties across a whole house, but it’s brilliant for cleaning the air and helping those with allergies in a small to mid-sized room.