Anker Soundcore Motion X600 review: Save when you buy it on Amazon this Spring

The base is coated in a soft plastic, with a matching layer on top of the body. Here, you’ll find the Soundcore logo in the middle of a circular, upward-firing speaker grille, with buttons for volume control and playing/pausing on the right and the power and Bluetooth buttons to the left, alongside toggles for the spatial audio and BassUp modes.

While the spatial audio is exclusively enabled via the physical controls, BassUp can also be activated in the Soundcore app. The app also provides access to a toggle for listening to audio via the LDAC codec on compatible Android devices and a customisable nine-band graphic equaliser. This equaliser allows you to save your own tunings alongside four preset profiles: Voice, Treble Boost, Balanced and the default Soundcore Signature.

The app also has a setting for enabling the internal microphone, allowing you to hail your phone’s voice assistant via the speaker, as well as using it to take calls. As the voice assistant isn’t built into the speaker, but rather just relaying to your phone, commands take a second to register, but it’s efficient enough with playing and pausing audio to be worth the inclusion.

Anker Soundcore Motion X600 review: What did we like about it?

The X600 crams five drivers inside its compact frame, with a further five amplifiers strategically placed to push the sound further out around you. And push it does – this thing gets seriously loud. So loud, in fact, that I had to move a few feet back in order to test it at maximum volume. Whether you’re trying to fill your flat with tunes or want to make sure your music can be heard over a raucous party, the Motion X600 has power to spare.