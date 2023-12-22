Bose SoundLink Flex review: Not all that flexible

The Bose SoundLink Flex is part of the American manufacturer’s SoundLink series, which dates back to 2009 and includes various portable speakers.

It’s attractive, waterproof and particularly good at reproducing low frequencies, making it an appealing choice for those who like their music with a generous helping of bass.

However, audio can’t be customised in any meaningful way and the Flex starts to lose its composure when pushed to its limits. So, unless you’re desperately craving simplicity or are particularly attached to the Bose brand, you’ll be better served by one of the many more flexible all-rounders available for similar money.