Samsung CES 2023: New OLED, Mini LED and 8K gaming monitors revealed

It's that time of year again. CES 2023 is soon to be underway in Las Vegas, which means an onslaught of tech announcements between now and 8 January. Samsung is leading the charge: the South Korean company has announced a number of new products this year, but most exciting among them is the new range of OLED and Mini LED gaming monitors – two of which, Samsung says, are world firsts.

Samsung's CES announcement is comprised of two flagship monitors: the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 (2023) and the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9. Both are spiritual successors to the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 that launched in 2021 – a 49in curved ultrawide that uses Mini LED technology. Despite the near-identical nomenclature, however, there's plenty to differentiate these new monitors from their older sibling.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 (2023)

The new Odyssey Neo G9 retains the VA LCD backlit with Mini LED panel technology of its predecessor, but increases the diagonal size from 49in to a whopping 57in. Technically, this is the world's first 8K gaming monitor, but given its ultrawide form factor and resolution of 7,680 x 2,160, the new Neo G9 is only 8K across the horizontal.

The Neo G9 refreshes at a maximum of 240Hz and is the first monitor to make use of the new DisplayPort 2.1 spec for even faster data transmission than DP 1.4 or 2.0. Like its predecessor, the new Neo G9's panel has a 1000R curvature and a VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification (although if the new Neo G9 is anything like its older sibling, it'll go a fair bit brighter than that). And that's all we know so far: Samsung hasn't released information on ports, pricing or additional features/panel specs just yet.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9

At 49in across the diagonal, the Odyssey OLED G9 is closer in size to the old Neo G9 – but as the name suggests, this ultrawide monitor swaps Mini LED panel technology for OLED (specifically Samsung's Quantum Dot OLED technology). Like the original Neo G9, it has a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 and a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz. It's not currently clear whether this monitor supports DisplayPort 2.1 as well.

We're also not certain about this monitor's capabilities, but we can make some assumptions; you should expect effectively infinite contrast and a VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification at the bare minimum. We do know, however, that it has a gentler 1800R curve, which could make it a little less immersive to use than its stablemate. You can also see the new stand in the picture above – only the new Neo G9 retains the spindly legs of its predecessor, while the OLED G9 adopts the flatter stand found on the extraordinary Samsung Odyssey Ark.

Samsung is also due to launch a 34in Odyssey OLED G8 this year. The new G8 will be a direct competitor to Dell/Alienware's 34in OLED ultrawide AW3423DW, and it will have a 175Hz refresh rate, a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution and a resultant 21:9 aspect ratio.

We don't have much more information on any of these ridiculous monitors, but stay tuned for more updates as we get them – and for further CES 2023 coverage.