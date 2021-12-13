The best grout cleaners in 2021

Tiles can look simply gorgeous, but if you don’t look after what’s in between them, they’ll soon be ruined by criss-cross lines of ugly, stained grout. So, if you want your grout to look as great as your tiles, then there’s only one solution: you need to equip yourself with the best grout cleaner for the job.

Make no mistake, there will be a point where you just have to bite the bullet and painstakingly rake out all the old tile joints and apply fresh grout, but the longer you can push that day into the future, the better. Before going for the nuclear option, you may be able to save yourself several hours of unneeded hassle (and the expense of getting a professional out) by getting into the habit of using a good-quality grout cleaner.

Here we’ll recommend some of our favourite grout cleaners for scrubbing and restoring your grout to its former pristine glory.

How to choose the best grout cleaner

What is grout cleaner?

Grout cleaner is a chemical solution designed to protect your grout against the growth of black mould and discolouration caused by the bacteria and mildew that thrive in humid environments. Most products also work to whiten the grout, scrubbing off stains and replacing them with a clean, water-resistant finish that will keep your tiling looking as fresh as the day it was first finished.

What kind of preparation is required?

The first thing you need to do is ensure the area is clean, dry and dust-free. Use a firm brush to scrub away at any existing mould and perhaps treat your tired old grout to a fungicidal wash (available from all DIY stores) to make sure you do the job right. Wait for that to dry and then fill any gaps or cracked grouting with new grout. Again, wait for that to dry, then you’re nearly good to go.

Okay, what protection/PPE do I need for the job?

Any solution that can chemically whiten what is, in essence, solidified cement and kill off mould, mildew and bacteria is clearly not something you want to be inhaling. Ensure you have excellent ventilation and wear a proper mask. You’ll also want to be wary of getting it on your skin too, so wear gloves. Protective eyewear is the order of the day, too.

Also, ensure that you keep grout cleaner away from pets and children. Be aware of the use-by date and please follow your local council’s guidelines for safe disposal, as it can be very harmful to aquatic life.

The best grout cleaner to buy in 2021

1. Everbuild Forever White Grout Reviver Arctic White: Best grout cleaner for long-lasting protection

Price: £8 (2 x 200ml) | Buy now from Amazon



This powerful cleaner aims to restore your faded and stained grout back to a brilliant ice-white finish and claims to provide a whopping 10 years’ worth of protection from mould and mildew.

It’s easy to apply, too. Once you’ve cleaned your grout down and let it dry thoroughly, just use the Everbuild’s tapered applicator to carefully apply the solution to your grout lines, making sure to mop up any excess with a moist cloth.

Drying in around three hours and giving approximately 20m² coverage, even after the Everbuild is fully dried we recommend keeping the room in question well ventilated until all traces of odour have dissipated. After that, you’ll have tiling that looks brand new and fully waterproof to cope with the rigours of both kitchen and bathroom life.

Sold as a pack of two 200ml tubes, remember to store any leftover solution carefully away and always check the expiry date before using again.

2. UniBond Grout Reviver: Best grout cleaner for a quick job

Price: £4 (125ml) | Buy now from B&M



Formulated to bring your tainted and tired-looking tile grout back to its former glory in the quickest time possible, Unibond’s Grout Reviver is the Usain Bolt of the grout cleaning world, drying in less than one hour.

Suitable only for use with fully glazed ceramic and porcelain tiles, the Unibond features a helpful built-in sponge applicator which makes getting complete coverage of the cleaner on your grout absolute child’s play – simply push it against the grout and slide it along.

A fully waterproof and mould-resistant cleaner, the Unibond is dry in under 60 minutes, making it the absolute best option for people with little spare time on their hands.

As always, ensure you have adequate ventilation during use and afterwards until any fumes have had a chance to fade, and wear gloves, mask and goggles to avoid skin contact and inhalation as contact can cause irritation and/or an allergic reaction.

Buy now from B&M

3. Pro-Kleen Tile Grout Cleaner Restorer: Best grout cleaner for regular use

Price: £11 (750ml) | Buy now from Amazon



If you like to keep on top of your grout-cleaning regime, then Pro-Kleen’s Tile Grout Cleaner is a good addition to your arsenal.

It’s highly concentrated, so a little goes a long way, and provides powerful grout cleaning to boot. Pro-Kleen’s 3 in 1 formula claims to remove brown and black stains caused by mould, fungus and soap scum, restoring the original colour of your grout, while also easily removing dirt and grime, leaving the surface grease-free.

To use, simply spray your tile and grout (from a distance of 5 to 10cm away), making sure to coat thoroughly, then leave to settle for about 20 minutes before rinsing down with water and a sponge. Frequent use will keep your grout in tip-top condition, although stubborn stains may require a second application.

4. HG Grout & Tile Cleaner: Best grout cleaner for floors as well as walls

Price: £5 (500ml) | Buy now from B&Q



While we strongly recommend the use of protective gloves, masks and eyewear when applying any grout cleaner, HG Grout & Tile Cleaner is one you definitely don’t want to come into contact with: this highly concentrated formulation is capable of causing severe skin burns and eye damage, so it’s wise to exercise caution.

The formula is so concentrated that, when watered down to the appropriate 1:4 ratio, it’s still one of the most potent cleaning solutions for both wall and floor grouting, stripping dirt away with ease and leaving your grout gleaming. However, for the worst patches, more effort may be required.

The application process is familiar: apply with a sponge or brush and let it sit to do its work. Once that’s done, all it should need is a good scrub with a stiff brush and a final rinse with water.

Buy now from B&Q