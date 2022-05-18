The best window cleaning tools in 2022

Cleaning the windows is an easily forgotten task, so if your glass has gotten dull and grubby behind your back you’ll need the best window cleaning tools to get them sparkling again. Once you’ve decided to restore your panes to their former glory, you might encounter a few problems along the way. There are the hard-to-reach outsides, finicky corners to get at, large glass doors to deal with, stubborn grime and streaks, as well as mirrors and shower doors that also need seeing to. Worry not, however, because our round-up of window cleaning tools has been put together with all these problems in mind, offering solutions for everyone.

But with so many different types of window cleaning tools, ranging from simple squeegees to motorised gadgets and extendable brushes, it can be hard to know what solution is suitable. If you’re unsure about what kind of tools you need, check out our handy buying guide just down the page. Below this, you’ll find mini-reviews of our favourite window cleaning tools, where we assess their cleaning power, value for money and any extras or special features they might have.

Best window cleaning tool: At a glance

How to choose the best window cleaning tool for you

What factors should I consider when buying window cleaning tools?

There are a couple factors to consider when purchasing window cleaning equipment, which will make choosing the right product much easier in the first instance.

Window square metres: Consider how big your window cleaning job is. Houses with smaller windows or less glass to clean will be handily served by manual cleaning options, such as squeegees, cloths and brushes. If you’re dealing with large glass doors or multiple stories of windows, then an electric cleaning tool like a glass vacuum cleaner or a steam cleaner might be required to get through things at a reasonable pace. Notably, second floor windows are tricky and sometimes dangerous to clean – an extendable cleaning brush is the ideal solution.

Versatility: Every cleaner on this list does an excellent job of cleaning a glass pane, so don’t worry about that. However, while you’re already geared up to clean your windows it could be handy to have a go over your tiles, clean your grout or tackle your floors and furniture. If you like to get a lot done with little, keep an eye out for the multi-purpose tools and full cleaning kits in the list below.

How much will I need to spend?

If you’re going with a simple spray, cloth and squeegee set up, you can get yourself a high quality set for around £10 to £15, or under ten if you aren’t fussy about getting the best microfibre cloths. Full kits, extendable brushes and cleaning tools with extra attachments and extensions tend to run between £20 and £50.

If, like Dylan, you’re ready to go electric, you can get cordless window vacuum cleaners starting as low as £20 pounds, with snazzier models costing roughly between £50 and £80. Alternatively, a multi-purpose steam cleaner is a great option that tends to cost between £60 and £300 for solid, standard models. Our best steam cleaner round-up has more information and options for this type of cleaner.

When is the best time to clean my windows?

We understand the impulse to clean your windows on a warm, sunny day. It's nice to get out in the sun, and the bright light makes it easier to spot dirt and marks. However, warm temperatures and bright sunlight will dry your windows too quickly as you're cleaning, which is what leads to the streaks we’re trying to avoid. So, for the clearest clean, you’ll want to tackle the windows on a cool, cloudy day.

The best window cleaning tools to buy

1. Bosch GlassVac Window Vacuum Cleaner: Best window cleaning tool for streak-free shine

Price: £65 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re looking for a simple and reliable way to get your windows sparkling clean and streak-free, this window vacuum from Bosch is the ideal tool for the job. It comes with a handy two-in-one spray applicator and cleaning cloth, as well as 30ml of detergent. Once misted and wiped with the spray applicator, your windows are ready to be squeegeed and vacuumed with the main device, which should leave them looking as good as new.

The GlassVac’s squeegee wiper blade is the same one from Bosch’s automotive range, and provides sturdy and efficient cleaning worthy of your car windshield. The squeegee blade is also well-shaped, making it easy to get right to the edges of window frames to clean hard to reach grime.

The vacuum itself is lightweight, cleans smoothly, and works on a range of glass surfaces as well as tiles, making it easy to get through a large surface area in the device’s respectable 30 minute battery life. This window vacuum is a solid investment for those who want to clean large areas of glass and tile quickly, thoroughly and without breaking a sweat.

Key details – Weight: 700g; Capacity: 100ml; Blade width: 13.3cm; Battery life: 30mins; Extra attachments: Yes

2. Draper 3m Telescopic Washing Brush: Best window cleaning tool for second floor windows

Price: £23 | Buy now from Robert Dyas



Leaning out of your second floor window to clean it isn’t only a pain in the neck, it’s also dangerous. A good way to take the strain and stress out of this task is to get an extendable window cleaner. This telescopic washing brush is a versatile tool, which does a great job cleaning hard to reach windows, car windshields and awkward conservatory panes, starting at just over one metre and extending up to three metres.

The brush is lightweight but sturdy and has a snap-on connector for attaching to a hose pipe, with a built-in switch on the handle regulating the flow of water. From there, it’s just a matter of picking the right attachment for the job. This model comes with three cleaning heads: a bristled brush for rougher surfaces, a sponge head for washing and a squeegee attachment for securing a streak free finish.

Key details – Weight: 1.1kg; Length: 1.23m – 3m; Extra attachments: Yes

Buy now from Robert Dyas

3. OXO Good Grips All-Purpose Squeegee: Best manual window cleaning tool

Price: £8 | Buy now from Amazon



For budgetary or clutter reasons, you might not want to invest in a whole arsenal of window cleaning tools. However, if you want your windows looking shiny and clear, one item that's always worth purchasing is a good quality squeegee. This OXO all-purpose squeegee is very reasonably priced and comes in a range of forms including a mini version and a wiper blade version.

The all-purpose squeegee is perfect for shower doors and bathroom surfaces, as well as glass doors and windows. It has a wide, flexible blade, is lightweight and as the name suggests, has a well-shaped, easy-to-grip handle. It’s also easily tidied away, coming with a handy suction hook for storage. With this in hand, all you’ll need to achieve squeaky clean windows is a good quality cloth or sponge and some decent glass window cleaner – check out our round-up of the best window cleaners for some good options.

Key details – Weight: 114g; Blade width: 25.5cm; Extra attachments: No

4. Dupray Neat Multi-purpose Steam Cleaner: Best multi-purpose cleaner for windows

Price: £160 | Buy now from Amazon



While it may not be worth your while investing in a steam cleaner solely for tackling your windows, there is plenty of value in this multi-purpose steam cleaner, which is suitable for different areas around the house. This model from Dupray is notably lightweight and compact for a steam cleaner, weighing just 4kg, with a carry handle and sturdy wheels that make it easy to relocate quickly. Its portability, combined with its 1.6L capacity, which should get you up to 50 minutes of cleaning time, allows you to efficiently combine tasks, cleaning windows and floors with one appliance.

The Dupray Neat cleans and disinfects using low-moisture, superheated steam (135°C), to rinse off dirt and grime, as well as kill viruses, mould and more. The device also comes with a wide range of cloths, brushes and cleaning attachments for cleaning tile grout, car interiors, kitchen appliances and most importantly, windows. Users have expressed particular satisfaction with the device’s ability to clean glass surfaces.

If you’re interested in purchasing a multipurpose steam cleaner, be sure to check out our full roundup of the best steam cleaners.

Key details – Weight: 4kg; Capacity: 1.6L; Dimensions: 26.67cm x 26.67cm x 49.53 cm; Extra attachments: Yes

5. NUOE Microfibre Cloth Set: Best glass cleaning cloth

Price: £5 | Buy now from Amazon

The cheapest and simplest way to get cleaner, clearer windows is to purchase some good quality microfibre cloths. Microfibre cloths are suited to cleaning glass because they’re soft enough that they won’t leave scratches or marks, while having fine enough fibres to polish, clean and catch every last speck of dust. Beyond that, they’re also a dab hand at shining taps and shower heads, as well as cleaning general bathroom and kitchen surfaces.

We like these cloths in particular because they’re absorbent and well sized for cleaning large surface areas, as well as being reusable and long lasting. What’s more, each pack comes with cloths in four random colours, ideal if you want a little more excitement in your life

Key details – Quantity: 4pk; Size: 30cm x 40cm; Material: Microfibre; Extra attachments: No

6. Mr. Siga Window Cleaning Kit: Best window cleaning kit

Price: £40 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re starting completely from scratch with your cleaning supplies or are just the type of person who likes to be fully prepared before taking on a task, then a window cleaning kit might be the purchase for you.

This window cleaning kit from Mr. Siga comes with everything you’ll need to tackle windows and glass surfaces of any variety. It includes a wide, flexible silicone squeegee; a 30cm wide microfibre brush; a coarsely bristled scrub brush with a detachable grout brush; a spray bottle with an adjustable nozzle for spraying and misting and two microfibre cloths for general cleaning and delicate job. Finally, this all comes with a handy plastic caddy which can be used for storage or to hold up to 15L of water while cleaning.

Key details – Weight: 1.9kg; Blade width: 30cm; Extra attachments: Yes