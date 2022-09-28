Best mould remover 2022: Tackle stubborn mould in bathrooms, kitchens, basements and more

Unsightly and potentially even harmful to your health, mould is the one accessory that no home wants, yet many seem to attract. As well as causing potential damage to your property, mould can also trigger allergies and even cause respiratory problems in immunocompromised people.

While reaching for your favourite bleach or cleaning spray might feel tempting, only the best mould removers are really designed to get rid of mould, which is a type of fungus. They are designed to eliminate mould head-on, with many also reducing the likelihood of the spores returning in the future.

Best mould remover: At a glance

How to choose the best mould remover for you

What is mould and why is it in my home?

Mould is a type of fungus that flourishes in humid conditions, such as kitchens and bathrooms. Once it takes root, it will continue to grow until measures are taken to remove it. It’s a common sight in many homes, particularly in rooms that are prone to damp and heat, such as kitchens and bathrooms. It’s caused by an excess of moisture, with common triggers including condensation and excess humidity. Poor ventilation and rising damp can also contribute towards mould.

Mould is relatively easy to identify and will typically present as dots in shades of black, green, brown or even white. Under closer examination, it can look almost furry in appearance. It will typically be found on walls, ceilings and around tiled areas, as well as on carpets and soft furnishings, such as curtains.

Is there anything I can do to tackle mould?

While it might feel like mission impossible, there are certainly a few tricks you can try to limit the spread of mould in your home.

Controlling the humidity levels is a great place to start. A dehumidifier is a must-have investment if you don’t already have one.

Keep windows open as much as you can to give damp walls a chance to dry out.

Ensure the doors of the affected rooms are kept shut to limit the spread of moisture around your home.

Of course, if you want to handle the problem head-on, it’s time to reach for the rubber gloves and get cleaning. While there are a few home-made remedies you can try – such as spritzing a combination of vinegar and water on the offending area – to tackle mould around your home, you should opt for a dedicated mould remover. In cases of extreme mould, you might even need to enlist the services of a cleaning professional.

What should I consider when buying a mould remover?

There are many mould removers available to buy and it can be tricky to know which one is right for your needs. Give thought to:

What kind of surface do you plan to use it on? Some mould removers are specifically created to target mould in certain environments or on specific materials. For example, if you need to remove mould from a pair of curtains, you will need to seek out a fabric-friendly mould remover.

How do I use a mould removal product?

Most mould and mildew removers follow the same basic step-by-step process but be sure to consult a product’s packaging before use.

Remove any excess mould with a cloth if you can. Apply the mould removal product to the area. Leave it on for the product’s specified amount of time: this can vary from a few minutes to up to half an hour. Once the time is up, rinse the affected area with clean water. Wipe it dry with a clean cloth. Repeat as necessary.

Anything else to consider?

If you’re using the product for the first time, it’s usually best practice to test it on a small, out-of-sight area on the surface you want to clean. You should also be sure to follow any safety conditions that are stated on the product.

Guidelines will typically recommend wearing protective gloves as a minimum during application, with stronger products often suggesting the use of a protective mask to prevent inhalation. Most brands advise customers to open a window while using the product to increase ventilation in the space.

The best mould remover to buy in 2022

1. Astonish Mould and Mildew Remover: Best all-round mould remover

Price: £0.95 (750ml) | Buy now from Wilko



Whether you’re looking for a product that you can use regularly or are planning to tackle a large-scale mould problem, Astonish’s mould remover offers incredible value for money. It’s a great all-rounder for tackling mould in a typical home, offering a fuss-free user experience and quick results.

It can be used on a wide range of non-porous surfaces, including walls, tiles, shower curtains, grout and window frames. With regular use, the product promises to not only eliminate existing mould but also keep its likelihood of return low – though we couldn't test this ourselves. Application is easy too. Carefully apply the product to the affected area – we tested it on the bathroom grout – then leave it for a few minutes before wiping it clean.

We were genuinely impressed by the results, not only because of the price point but because it can be used in a wide range of settings. Another bonus is that its delicate apple scent offered a refreshing change from harsher chemical smells you often get with these products. Astonish comes with eco credentials, too, as it’s cruelty-free, vegan-friendly and the bottle can be recycled.

Buy now from Wilko

2. Dettol Mould and Mildew Remover: Best mould remover for bathrooms

Price: £4 (750ml) | Buy now from Robert Dyas



Dettol is renowned for its bacteria-blitzing solutions and this product lives up to its reputation. Promising to kill 99.9% of bacteria with every spritz, this mould remover is great for general use around the home, particularly in the bathroom. Whether you’re looking to eliminate mould from a tiled area, a shower cubicle or a toilet area, its strong bleach formula means it can easily make mould vanish, as well as shift any unsightly discolouring left behind.

Due to its powerful formula, Dettol advises wearing protective gloves while using the product – as do we, this stuff really is strong. We found it straightforward to use: simply spray the product onto the affected areas, leave to soak in for up to five minutes, rinse off and wipe. We tested it on a small tiled area in a bathroom and the mould effectively melted away.

Buy now from Robert Dyas

3. Cillit Bang Power Cleaner Black Mould Remover: Best black mould remover

Price: £3.65 (750ml) | Buy now from Tesco



Cillit Bang’s mould remover is great if you’re keen to tackle ugly black mould, particularly if it’s around tiles and grouting in your kitchen and bathroom. It’s also great for use on items such as bathtubs and sinks, as well as shower screens and toilets.

It’s simple to use, with its powerful formula promising results in moments. We found it got to work quickly around the top of a bathtub that was spattered with a small amount of mould. There are certain surfaces it’s not appropriate for tackling mould on, including coloured grout, unglazed tiles, enamel, wood or laminate floors, carpets, lino or certain plastics. However, for standard surfaces in your kitchen, bathroom and WC, it’s an ideal solution. As always, gloves are recommended when using the product.

Buy now from Tesco

4. EcoZone Bleach Free Mould Remover: Best eco-friendly mould remover

Price: £5 (500ml) | Buy now from Ecozone Direct



If you prefer to take a gentler approach towards your household cleaning, there are mould remover products out there to match. EcoZone’s non-toxic mould remover is free from bleach and can be used on a wide range of surfaces including grout, sealant and window sills.

Simply spritz the product onto the problem area, allow it to dry and then wipe clean for almost instant results. In more serious mould cases, you might need to repeat the process to see true results. The spray also sanitises surfaces, minimising the chance of mould regrowth.

This product is a great pick if you’re looking for a more eco-friendly approach to tackling mould and makes a pleasant alternative to some of the heavy-duty chemicals found in other mould removal products. Due to its non-toxic formula, it’s ideal for homes with small children or pets (including aquatics). It’s also cruelty-free, vegan-friendly and PETA endorsed. On top of that, it’s also made in Britain, meaning it has a smaller carbon footprint than other cleaning products.

Buy now from Ecozone Direct

5. Furniture Clinic Mould Remover Spray: Best mould remover for fabrics

Price: £10 (500ml) | Buy now from Furniture Clinic



Not every mould remover is capable of tackling spore-ridden soft furnishings or fabrics. However, Furniture Clinic’s product is specifically designed with those materials in mind and can remove mould from carpet, fabric and leather, as well as wood. Its more specialist approach means it can be used on everything from curtains and armchairs to handbags and clothing, as well as a range of other surfaces in and around the home.

Best of all, it also promises to get rid of that distinctive musty aroma that can sometimes linger when a room has been affected by long-standing mould. As with all mould removers, it’s advisable to test the product on a small, out-of-sight area of the fabric before you apply it to the whole area. For example, test it first on the back of an armchair or the base of a handbag. Wearing gloves is advisable during use and you’ll need to leave the product for around 15 minutes before rinsing the surface with water and drying it with a microfibre cloth.

Buy now from Furniture Clinic

6. Kilrock Blast Away Mould Brush on Gel: Best mould remover gel

Price: £4 (250ml) | Buy now from Dunelm



If you want a more defined approach to tackling mould, for example, if you really want to target grout or the fiddly corners around a sink or bathtub, a gel mould remover is a great option. While sprays are fantastic for tackling larger spaces, the precise application of a gel remover makes it great for smaller, more intricate areas.

Kilrock’s mould remover gel is great for use in bathrooms and kitchens. Putting the gel on the affected area is simple, with the brush giving you complete control over application. Once you’ve finished, you’ll need to leave the gel to work for 30 minutes before rinsing the area – a bit longer than other options on this list. Kilrock advises repeating the process for more stubborn mould marks, too, so not one to use if you’re in a hurry.

Buy now from Dunelm