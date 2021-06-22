The best coffee machines in 2021

Whether you're a fan of cappuccino, macchiato, espresso, mocha, ristretto or just plain-old filter coffee, only the very best coffee machines will make you the coffee you want time after time. Thing is, choosing the right machine for you depends not only on your favourite type of coffee, but also on how much time, effort and money you want to invest in the brewing process.

If you're not quite sure what you're after, then read on and we'll quickly run you through how we test, and explain the differences between the basic types of coffee machine. Scroll down a little further and you'll find a longer list of our favourite coffee machines at a wider range of prices, including the best manual espresso, bean-to-cup, pod and capsule, and filter coffee machines we've ever tested, along with links to our in-depth reviews.

How do we test the coffee machines?

All of the machines here have been extensively tested in our own homes, and we always compare models new and old against their closest rivals to ensure that our recommendations stand up to scrutiny. If we say one machine is better than another, it's because we've tested them side-by-side.

For the machines which use coffee beans or ground coffee, we source top quality single origin beans from some of our favourite local roasters such as Coffee by the Casuals, and we use a popular, affordable grinder - the Iberital MC2 (£150) - to make reliable, repeatable comparisons between machines. For capsule machines, we select our favourite pods and capsules from the manufacturer's own ranges.

We're not professional baristas, but we do know how crucial it is to use great quality coffee beans which are ground to perfection, dosed accurately with digital scales and brewed for a consistent amount of time - not to mention the need for good quality water. In fact, we use bottled spring water as part of all our comparisons, to make sure every machine performs to its absolute best and delivers the finest coffee possible. If a machine makes great coffee in our kitchen, you know it's capable of doing the same in yours.

Now all you need to do is decide which coffee machine suits you best. Read on, and we'll give you a quick overview.

How to choose the best coffee machine for you

Should you buy a manual espresso machine?

Pros: Best-tasting coffee; flexibility | Cons: Time-consuming; can be messy

If you want the flexibility to create anything from espresso to ristretto to cappuccino, a manual espresso machine similar to what you find in coffee shops is the best choice. The downside is that you'll need to learn to manually grind and tamp the coffee, steam your own milk to perfection, clean the machine and repeat the process for every cup, but the added control makes it possible to get the absolute best from every variety of coffee.

Should you buy a bean-to-cup machine?

Pros: Easy to use; great coffee | Cons: Expensive; daily cleaning can be tedious

If manual espresso sounds like too much work then a bean-to-cup machine is a great choice. Simply pop water and coffee beans in the machine, and you can get a shot of coffee at the press of a button – and without cleaning the machine between every single shot. Pricier machines include integrated milk frothers that dispense a cappuccino or white coffee at the press of a button. The results are never as good as manual machines though, and prices start at around £400.

Should you buy a coffee pod or capsule machine?

Pros: Quick, consistent results; mess-free | Cons: Inferior taste to manual espresso

This is the simplest option of all – and basic machines start around £50. Each pod or capsule contains the perfect amount of coffee, so you simply buy the type with the strength and flavour you like best. For no-hassle, no-mess coffee that tastes consistently good, they're hard to beat. Some machines add built-in milk frothing so you can get a latte or cappuccino at the touch of a button. The results don't taste as good as manual espresso or bean-to-cup machines, though, and pods can be pricey.

Should you buy a filter coffee machine?

Pros: Cheap, quick, easy | Cons: Only makes black coffee

If you just want plain and simple coffee to fill a mug, or want to be able to make enough coffee for several people at once, a filter coffee machine is a great choice. These generally require you to use ground coffee (although a few do have integrated grinders), but they're a good bet for making simple, unfussy black coffee.

The best manual espresso machines to buy

1. De'Longhi Dedica Style: The best under £200

Looking for a basic espresso machine around the £200 mark? The De'Longhi Dedica Style has reclaimed the top spot. It's a simple machine with little in the way of frills, but the slimline design means that it squeezes into even the tightest kitchens and it makes a reasonable espresso to boot. It has risen a little in price – from around £140 to its current £190 – but it's still very affordable.

Is it perfect? No. You don't get anywhere near the depth of flavour of even the Sage Bambino Plus, and it's a million miles from the likes of the Gaggia Classic or pricier Sage machines. If you're serious about espresso, then you simply need to spend more. (Whatever you do, though, don't spend more on the Smeg ECF01 as recommended by other sites - it's just a rebadged Dedica.)

That said, the Dedica is very simple to use. You can bung in supermarket ground coffee or grind the coffee yourself, and the Dedica's pressurised baskets mean that it's pretty forgiving if the grind is too coarse or too fine, or when you haven't got the amounts quite right. The downside is that the results can be rather inconsistent – if you want the very best results from expensive single-origin coffees, then we'd strongly recommend that you spend more.

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 330 x 149 x 303mm; Water capacity: 1.1 litres; Cup warmer: Yes; Milk frothing: Manual (steamer wand); Coffee type: Ground

2. Sage Bambino: A compact, capable espresso machine

Sage's latest entry-level manual espresso machine might cost more than most, but it does a good job of justifying the expense. It looks great; the design has had some genuine thought put into it; and its compact footprint fits easily into small kitchens.

It also helps that it makes a good espresso. You don't get the automatic milk texturing options which we loved on the Bambino Plus (click here to read our full review), but the reward is a smaller, cuter machine that fits more easily into the most bijou of kitchens.

Just like its big brother, it doesn't quite eke the most flavour from the finest coffee – taste-tested alongside the pricier espresso machines here, the Bambino struggles to unearth all the complexity of great single origin coffee. It's markedly better than the De'Longhi above, but the £429 Gaggia Classic (see below) is simply in a different league.

That said, the Bambino is head and shoulders above cheaper machines, delivering consistent results from a tiny package. If you want a compact, capable espresso machine it's a very smart choice.

Read our in-depth Sage Bambino review

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 320 x 200 x 310mm; Water capacity: 1.9 litres; Cup warmer: Yes; Milk frothing: Automatic/Manual (steamer wand); Coffee type: Ground

ALSO CONSIDER: Sage Bambino Plus (£399) If you want something that's even easier to use, the Sage Bambino Plus is an obvious choice. It's a tiny bit bigger, but it adds Sage's automatic milk texturing: simply place a jug of cold milk on the tray's temperature sensor, and the Plus automatically steams it into creamy hot milk for a perfect cappuccino. Sage Buy Now

3. Gaggia Classic Pro: The best under £500

Price: £429 | Buy now from Gaggia Direct





At around the £400 mark you used to have two choices: Sage's excellent Barista Express or Gaggia's superb Classic. Thanks to the global pandemic, however, that's all changed. Prices have soared on many of the Sage machines, and as a result the Barista Express is now closer to £600 than it is to £400. That's left the Gaggia Classic as the undisputed champion in the sub-£500 category.

The Classic lacks the integrated burr grinder of the Sage – and bear in mind that a basic one of those will cost at least £50 or more – but it makes vastly better coffee. It might take a little more effort to get the very best out of the Classic, but at its best, it's unbeatable for the money and capable of serving up the kind of coffee which equals or betters even far pricier machines.

If you really want to get the best from top-notch coffee beans, then this is the machine to buy. The metal exterior, clunk-click buttons and simple, basic engineering combine to make an espresso machine to aspire to.

Read our in-depth Gaggia Classic review

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 380 x 230 x 240mm; Water capacity: 2.1 litres; Cup warmer: Yes; Milk frothing: Manual (steamer wand); Coffee type: Ground

ALSO CONSIDER: Sage Barista Express (£549) If you can't quite stretch to the Barista Pro below but love the idea of a manual espresso machine with a built-in grinder, the Barista Express is a good bet. It's still a fair bit pricier than it used to be pre-pandemic, but it looks great and it's capable of making mean espressos, cappuccinos and much more with a little practice. Amazon Around £549 Buy Now

4. Sage Barista Pro: The best under £750

Price: £700 | Buy now from Sage



If you're looking for an all-in-one manual espresso machine, then the Barista Pro takes some beating. While cheaper all-in-one machines can make a half-decent espresso, the Barista Pro is capable of ekeing almost every drop of flavour from the finest coffee beans.

It's also far more consistent than cheaper machines – its integrated burr grinder accurately delivers the same amount of ground coffee time after time, and the volumetric sensor pushes the same amount of water through the coffee for a simply pitch-perfect cup of espresso.

Unlike some of Sage's recent models, the Pro is a fully manual machine, but it's well worth taking the time to dial in the perfect settings – do that, and the quality of coffee is impressive. The thermojet technology means that you won't be waiting around, either, as it takes just 3 seconds to get up to temperature.

Read our in-depth Sage Barista Pro review

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 406 x 354 x 406mm; Water capacity: 2 litres; Cup warmer: Yes; Milk frothing: Manual (steamer wand); Coffee type: Beans (built-in burr grinder)

5. Sage Dual Boiler: The best high-end manual espresso machine

Price: £1,200 | Buy now from Sage



The Dual Boiler from Sage by Heston Blumenthal is a serious machine aimed at people who want the full coffee shop experience at home. It's exceptionally well made, has industrial-quality components and dual boilers so you can steam milk and pour espresso at the same time. More importantly, it delivers amazing coffee. It's expensive, but for the real enthusiast, it's the best. If, however, you want (or need) more of a helping hand but still want the very best espresso, then you should definitely consider Sage's Oracle Touch instead: it has the same coffee-making skills as the Dual Boiler, but adds a touchscreen to help you make the perfect coffee time after time (read our full review here).

Read our in-depth Sage the Dual Boiler review

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 405 x 378 x 377mm; Water capacity: 2.5l; Cup warmer: Yes; Milk frothing: Manual (steamer wand); Coffee type: Beans (built-in burr grinder)

6. Sage Oracle Touch: A high-end manual machine with an automatic twist

Price: £1,889 | Buy now from Sage



If Sage's Dual Boiler is just too daunting a prospect, but you still want a high-end espresso machine, then the Oracle Touch could be for you. Where the Dual Boiler requires a healthy dash of skill, and the standard Oracle assaults you with an array of buttons and LCD displays, the Oracle Touch replaces the lot with a friendly, bright, colourful touchscreen. Pick from one of the preset drink types and it will take you from coffee bean to delicious cappuccino, latte, flat white or more without befuddling you along the way.

At its heart, this is the Sage Dual Boiler with a friendlier face. It, too, has a dual boiler design which allows you to steam milk and pull espresso simultaneously, and the results are - it has to be said - equally impressive. The difference is in the sheer ease of use. The Oracle Touch automatically grinds the right amount of coffee and tamps it down, and also warms and froths milk to perfection. You can still tweak and perfect every recipe with the on-screen settings, or dabble with manual control, and once you've got your recipe nailed, the Oracle Touch will let you save your efforts as a preset drink, which you can recreate at the touch of a button.

If you want vastly better coffee than any automatic bean-to-cup machine can make – and no, if you're wondering, not even the £2,800 De'Longhi Maestosa gets close – then the Oracle Touch is an amazing machine. Just don't blame us if it sets on you on the slippery slope towards full-blown manual espresso obsession.

Read our in-depth Sage Oracle Touch review

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 454 x 392 x 373mm; Water capacity: 2.5l; Cup warmer: Yes; Milk frothing: Automatic/manual (steamer wand); Coffee type: Beans (built-in burr grinder - 280g capacity)

The best bean-to-cup coffee machines to buy

1. Gaggia Naviglio: The best affordable bean-to-cup machine

Price: £349 | Buy now from Gaggia Direct



If you want a good-quality bean-to-cup machine for a rock-bottom price, they don't come much better than the Naviglio. Although it's comparatively cheap, it produces excellent espresso and it doesn't need too much tweaking to get the best results. With a manual steam wand, you can froth milk in a jug and make excellent milk-based drinks, such as latte or cappuccino. At this price, it's hard to beat, and you have to spend a chunk more money before you start getting truly better results.

Read our in-depth Gaggia Naviglio review

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 340 x 440 x 256mm; Water capacity: 1.5l; Cup warmer: Yes; Milk frothing: Yes (manual); Adjustable grind: Yes; Adjustable strength: Yes (three)

2. De'Longhi Magnifica S Smart: Quick, tasty espresso from a super-stylish machine

Price: £349 | Buy now from John Lewis

If you're seeking a bean-to-cup machine with smart Wi-Fi connectivity for under £500, then you may be a little disappointed. The 'Smart' in this coffee machine's title has nothing to do with the latest in smart home tech. Thanks to its all-round excellence, however, it's still a very smart buy.

Build quality and design is a cut above many of its similarly-priced rivals. The machine feels sturdy and well put together, and the water tank, drip tray and used coffee grounds bin all slot home with a reassuring thunk. The 1.8 litre water tank means that it can make a good few coffees before needing a refill, and the included water filter simultaneously reduces limescale build-up and makes sure that your coffee tastes its best.

Out of the box, we weren't too impressed - you'll definitely need to tweak the settings. Thankfully, a simple dial on the front of the machine allows you to control how much coffee is ground for each drink, so you can bump up the strength to suit your tastes. After dialling down the grind size a little and cranking the coffee taste dial most of the way up, the results were vastly improved. The design of the manual milk frothing wand won't please budding baristas, but everyone else will appreciate the button which allows you to flick between hot milk and frothy cappuccino modes - it's very easy to use.

Read our in-depth De'Longhi Magnifica S Smart review

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 220 x 430 x 340mm; Water capacity: 1.8l; Cup warmer: Yes; Milk frothing: Yes (manual); Adjustable grind: Yes; Adjustable strength: Yes

3. Gaggia Anima: The best mid-range bean-to-cup machine

Price: £499 | Buy now from Gaggia Direct



While many bean-to-cup machines soar effortlessly towards the £1,000 mark, Gaggia's Anima hits a rather keener price point. You don't get luxuries such as one-touch cappuccino options (you'll need to up your budget if that's what you're after), but the Anima is capable of making a very decent espresso lungo, and you'll get the chance to refine your own milk frothing skills with the Anima's steam wand. There are some minor moans – the espresso isn't quite up there with the best, and we would like a finer grind option from the Gaggia's in-built grinder – but the overall quality is enough to make for a fine buy.

Read our Gaggia Anima review

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 220 x 430 x 340mm; Water capacity: 1.7l; Cup warmer: No; Milk frothing: Yes (manual); Adjustable grind: Yes; Adjustable strength: Yes

4. Melitta Caffeo Barista TS Smart: The best high-end bean-to-cup machine

Price: £699 | Buy now from Amazon



The Melitta Caffeo Barista TS has been our favourite fully automatic coffee machine ever since we first tested it – and the Smart version only improves matters. It produces a range of espresso-based drinks that are almost as good as a manual machine can make. Almost.

It's incredibly fully featured, with two bean hoppers allowing you to produce a variety of coffees. It can produce a huge variety of different drinks, right from the touch panel on the front. The new Smart version, which is currently the same price, adds Bluetooth, which allows you to control the entire drink creation process down to the temperature and the order in which the various elements are delivered to your cup.

It also lets you download new recipes and even step your way through the machine's various maintenance tasks directly on the screen of your smartphone. The Melitta Caffeo Barista TS and TS Smart are the kings of automatic coffee machines: they produce great coffee and are incredibly easy to use and maintain.

Read our Melitta Caffeo Barista TS Smart review

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 365 x 255 x 465mm; Water capacity: 1.8l; Cup warmer: Yes; Milk frothing: Yes (automatic); Adjustable grind: Yes; Adjustable strength: Yes (five steps)

5. De'Longhi PrimaDonna Soul: A refined, versatile machine with a huge range of talents

Price: £1,150 | Buy now from Amazon

Not everyone can afford to spend this kind of money on a bean-to-cup coffee machine, but the PrimaDonna Soul does genuinely justify its asking price. It creates a huge range of drinks - 21 to be precise - and the milk carafe means that it takes just one prod of the touchscreen to produce a very pleasant cappuccino or latte. What sets it apart from the cheaper machines, however, is the Bean Adapt feature: this helps to eke far more flavour from every type of coffee bean than the average automatic machine.

It's still a bit of a cuboid lump, but it's a rather handsome lump. The curved silver side panels add a dash of class, and the whole machine feels solid and well-built. The water tank and drip tray slot home with a pleasing thunk, and the combination of the tank's 2.2 litre capacity and a 500g bean hopper means that you can make a fair few coffees before needing to top it up.

Both the ease-of-use and the sheer quality of the drinks it produces is impressive. The 4.3in touchscreen interface works brilliantly, and the user profiles automatically prioritise each user's favourite drinks so that they're just a tap away. There's plenty of adjustability if you want it, but it can be a one-touch process if you don't. In short, the PrimaDonna Soul puts good coffee at anyone's fingertips.

Read our in-depth De'Longhi PrimaDonna Soul review

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 390 x 262 x 485mm; Water capacity: 2.2l; Cup warmer: Yes; Milk frothing: Yes (automatic); Adjustable grind: Yes; Adjustable strength: Yes

The best pod and capsule coffee machines to buy

1. Nespresso Essenza Mini: The best affordable Nespresso machine

Price: £139 | Buy now from John Lewis



The Essenza is a classy, petite Nespresso machine. There are no frills or fancy features – it makes only espresso and lungo coffees – but the tiny footprint, fuss-free styling and consistent coffee quality are a great combination.

You get to choose from a range of colours and the same machine is made by two different manufacturers: Krups and Magimix. In practice, the only difference between the two is their shape: the Krups is a classic slimline rectangle, and the Magimix is a more unusual rounded triangle shape. The price and coffee options are identical for both, so it's just a matter of choosing which you like the look of best – or which is cheaper.

Whichever you choose, the Essenza is supremely easy to use: insert the capsule on the top, then press the button and wait for your coffee to be poured. If you're a fan of milky coffees, though, bear in mind that you'll probably want to shell out for a separate milk frother to help make lattes and cappuccinos.

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 205 x 110 x 325mm; Water capacity: 0.6l; Cup warmer: No; Milk frothing: No; Heat up time: 25 secs; Coffee sizes: Espresso, Lungo; Maximum cup size: 110mm; Used capsule capacity: 6 capsules

2. Lavazza Jolie Plus: The best affordable Lavazza coffee machine

Price: £100 | Buy now from Amazon



Lavazza's answer to Nestle's Nespresso family is its range of A Modo Mio coffee capsules and compatible machines, and it's fair to say they're every bit as good as the competition.

The design is superbly simple. The capsules simply drop into place in the top of the machine and the large silver handle locks them into position. Two backlit buttons on top let you choose from either espresso (30ml) or lungo (100ml) shots of coffee, and you can tailor these to get just the right amount of coffee in your morning cup. Dab either button and you'll get a fresh coffee in under 30 seconds, and you can accommodate larger cups or mugs by removing the plastic insert.

The water capacity is a little on the low side, but it's only a problem if you're planning on making a lot of coffees. Otherwise, you can take your pick from 16 different strengths and blends of A Modo Mio capsules – significantly fewer than Nespresso, but there is a decaffeinated option if that's important to you – and the Jolie Plus serves up decent coffee with zero faff.

Want frothed milk with that coffee? Lavazza's Jolie & Milk adds an integrated milk frother for around £20 more. You'll need to manually pour the milk into the cup, but it's superb value for an all-in-one machine.

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 330 x 125 x 215mm; Water capacity: 600ml; Cup warmer: No; Milk frothing: No

3. Nespresso Vertuo Next: The best mid-range Nespresso machine

Price: £129 | Buy now from AO



Nespresso's Vertuo range of machines all use the company's latest capsule design. Where standard Nespresso capsules will give you an espresso or a lungo, these new capsules contain more coffee so are designed to deliver a range of coffee sizes, and that allows Vertuo machines to produce extra-long 414ml coffees without ending up watery and tasteless. If you want the ability to brew up anything from a morning espresso to a huge afternoon lungo, then the Vertuo Next needs to be on your shopping list.

The Vertuo Next builds on what made its predecessor, the Vertuo Plus, so special. It's shrunk in size, and the new design gets top marks. Yes, it's available in a range of colours, so you can match it to your kitchen decor. It couldn't be simpler to use: it warms up in five seconds, and as the capsules are seamlessly dumped into an internal bin there's none of the clean-up or mess which you get with manual machines.

That said, the only major downside here is that you're limited to the Vertuo capsules and coffee varieties on offer. You can't use standard Nespresso capsules, so the range of choice - not to mention third-party options – is more limited. We'd also advise against spending the extra on the Premium and Deluxe models, as the only differences are aesthetic.

Read our Nespresso Vertuo Next review

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 320 x 140 x 380mm; Water capacity: 1.1 litres; Cup warmer: No; Milk frothing: No

4. Nespresso Creatista Uno by Sage: The best high-end Nespresso machine

Price: £329 | Buy now from Nespresso



If you're looking for more freedom than a Nespresso machine, but less faff than a manual espresso machine, then consider the Creatista Uno. It makes a speedy shot of Nespresso – but rather than dolloping milk on top automatically, it passes the baton back to you.

You don't need to be a milk frothing expert, though. Just fill its stainless-steel jug with milk, pop the wand in, select how hot and frothy you’d like it, press the steam button and walk away. A special temperature sensor within the drip tray keeps an eye on how warm the jug becomes and stops frothing when it’s ready. This means that once you’ve brewed a shot of coffee, you can then pour the milk in to make any shape you like on the top. Plus the wand will clean itself every time it’s used with a few sprays of water.

That isn’t to say the Creatista Uno is lacking in other smart features – the design of it as a capsule machine has come on leaps and bounds. So you’ll find a push-to-open used capsule holder and handy espresso cup platform, generous water tank and a drip tray that’s wide enough for the largest mug. Essentially, this is perfect for time-starved coffee lovers everywhere.

Read our Nespresso Creatista Uno review

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 310 x 170 x 410mm; Water capacity: 1.5l; Cup warmer: No; Milk frothing: Yes (steamer wand); Coffee type: Capsules

The best filter coffee machines to buy

1. Melitta Look Timer: The best mid-range filter coffee machine

Price: £64 | Buy now from AO



This is a great filter coffee machine. It takes paper filters, which we much prefer to the washable metal filters on some machines, and the all-round build quality is solid. It doesn't just look and feel the part, however, and one novel addition is that the AromaSelector dial which adjusts the strength and flavour of your coffee; this can be handy for subtly tweaking the brew to suit different types of supermarket ground coffee.

The sizable glass jug allows you to make lots of coffee in one go, the removable tank is a nice touch, and the hotplate underneath keeps your coffee warm once it's brewed. Another welcome feature with this machine is that you can adjust the time the hotplate comes on for - so you don't have to put up with horribly stewed coffee if you've left it sitting for a while. If you want your coffee to stay hot for longer, though, then it's worth stumping up the cash for the slightly pricier 'Therm' model of this machine, as this swaps the glass carafe for a metal insulated jug.

Read our Melitta Look V Timer review

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 330 x 240 x 225mm; Water capacity: 1.5l; Machine type: Filter; Stay warm: Yes (hot plate); Warranty: 1yr RTB

2. Clever Dripper: The best manual filter coffee maker

Price: £25 | Buy now from Pact Coffee





£25 might sound like rather a lot of money to spend on an unusually-shaped bit of BPA-free plastic, but the Clever Dripper really does live up to its name. Pop a paper filter inside along with some ground coffee, add some hot water from your kettle and you're a few minutes away from coffee nirvana - if you don't mind brewing a cup (or two) at a time, the Clever Dripper is capable of brewing better coffee than all but the best filter coffee machines.

Simplicity is always a bonus when it comes to coffee makers, and the Clever Dripper is both simple and versatile. Pop the Clever Dripper on top of a mug and you can make a single cup of coffee, or you can place it on top of a jug or carafe to make two coffees at once - it comes in both 300ml and 500ml versions, and the larger of the two allows you to brew two good-sized cups at a time.

The clincher here, however, is that the Clever Dripper is an immersion brewer - pour the water in, and you can steep the coffee for as long as you want. Placing the Dripper on top of a mug or a jug automatically releases the valve and allows the coffee to flow through into the receptacle below. With very little effort, the Clever Dripper brews some truly astonishing coffee.

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 15.2 x 12.7 x 15.2mm‎; Water capacity: 300/500ml; Machine type: Filter; Stay warm: No; Warranty: N/A

3. Melitta Aroma Elegance Therm Deluxe: The best high-end filter coffee machine

Price: £94 | Buy now from Amazon



If you want the best-quality filter coffee, the Melitta Aroma Elegance Therm Deluxe is the machine for you. It's extremely easy to use, has a removable water reservoir for easy filling and, most importantly, produces excellent coffee with no hassle.

One big difference to many filter coffee rivals is that this machine dispenses coffee into a thermal jug. It doesn't hold quite as much coffee as the glass carafes on cheaper rivals, but it has one huge advantage: it keeps your coffee hot without the need for a hotplate underneath to keep it hot. That means the coffee doesn't end up tasting stewed and unpleasant after a while - so it's great for people who like to keep coming back for coffee over the course of a long, lazy (or not so lazy) morning.

The styling of this machine is a cut above cheaper models, but it's practical, too. The clock and timer controls on the front allow you to quickly set your coffee to start brewing at a set time - so you can wake up to fresh coffee every morning.

Read our Melitta Aroma Elegance Therm Deluxe review

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 335 x 265 x 270mm; Water capacity: 1.25l; Machine type: Filter; Stay warm: Yes (thermal flask); Warranty: 5yr RTB