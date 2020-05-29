Nespresso Vertuo Next review: Big cups of quality coffee for less this Prime Day

Nothing has changed in the capsule department, so you are still limited to using Nespresso’s Vertuo capsules – the Vertuo range of machines are not compatible with standard Nespresso capsules. The benefit of Vertuo capsules, however, is that you get five cup sizes to choose from: Espresso (40ml), Double Espresso (80ml), Gran Lungo (150ml), Mug (230ml), Alto (414ml).

You can choose from 28 different capsule varieties, some of which are intended specifically to go with milk and others without, and each capsule type is matched to a specific cup size in order to get the best results.

What’s it like to use?

Inserting a capsule is as easy as you might expect. Push the lever to the open position, insert a capsule, close and lock the lever and you’re good to go. Once you’ve made your coffee, opening the lever playfully bounces the used pod into the waste bin, which is rather fun to watch.

Making a coffee couldn’t be simpler: you don’t even have to manually select the coffee size you want. By default, the machine reads the barcode attached to each capsule and dispenses the ‘right’ amount of water for that capsule type. Of course, you can top up your coffee manually by pressing the button once to start the water flow and again to stop it. And, if you want even more control, there’s also an option to customize the water volume for each drink.

Is the coffee any good?

Most Vertuo capsules contain more ground coffee than the standard Nespresso capsules you might be familiar with. While the classic capsules contain around 5g, the biggest Vertuo pods can hold up to 15g for creating stronger and more flavourful longer coffees.