Creative Zen Air Pro review: Not so Pro

The Creative Zen Air Pro joined the Singaporean manufacturer’s roster of true wireless earbuds at the tail end of 2023 and are the most expensive entry in its Zen Air range.

They’re still relatively cheap by noise-cancelling earbuds standards, however, and offer decent specifications for the money alongside various customisation options.

But those impressive specs aren’t reflected in their performance, with sub-par active noise cancellation, unremarkable audio quality and issues with the companion app leaving them looking a little amateurish.