Expert Reviews

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

  • Home
  • Prime Day
  • Get these Samsung earbuds for a ROCK-BOTTOM price this Amazon Prime Day

Get these Samsung earbuds for a ROCK-BOTTOM price this Amazon Prime Day

Deals

As part of Amazon Prime Day, you can get the award-winning Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro at a jaw-dropping price

The Amazon Prime Day sale is well underway and it’s been a doozy so far. Here’s yet another unbeatable offer: the four-star Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro for just £149, down from their average price of £195 on the site. Not bad, eh?

Keep in mind that this limited-time offer will only be available until midnight tomorrow (Wednesday 11 October) and you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to make the most of it – you can easily sign up for a free trial here, though.

View deal at Amazon

With a not-too-shabby four out of five stars rating and Recommended award in our original review, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds boast a comfortable design that ensures a snug and secure fit, even during extended listening sessions. They’re ergonomically designed to provide maximum comfort without compromising on style.

See Related
When is Prime Day 2023? HUGE discounts for October's Prime Big Deal Days
Prime Day deals LIVE: The best of the Amazon Big Deal Days sale

What’s more, their improved active noise cancellation (ANC) tech means you can enjoy your music or podcasts without distractions, blocking out unwanted background noise and immersing yourself in your music. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro also offer “360 Audio” with head tracking, a nifty feature that involves the audio adjusting as you move your head, creating a lifelike listening experience.

View deal at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, available during Amazon Prime Day for a mere £149, offer a compelling package for audio enthusiasts. Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal and keep an eye on that deadline!

Read more

Deals | Prime Day