Get these Samsung earbuds for a ROCK-BOTTOM price this Amazon Prime Day
As part of Amazon Prime Day, you can get the award-winning Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro at a jaw-dropping price
The Amazon Prime Day sale is well underway and it’s been a doozy so far. Here’s yet another unbeatable offer: the four-star Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro for just £149, down from their average price of £195 on the site. Not bad, eh?
Keep in mind that this limited-time offer will only be available until midnight tomorrow (Wednesday 11 October) and you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to make the most of it – you can easily sign up for a free trial here, though.
With a not-too-shabby four out of five stars rating and Recommended award in our original review, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds boast a comfortable design that ensures a snug and secure fit, even during extended listening sessions. They’re ergonomically designed to provide maximum comfort without compromising on style.
What’s more, their improved active noise cancellation (ANC) tech means you can enjoy your music or podcasts without distractions, blocking out unwanted background noise and immersing yourself in your music. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro also offer “360 Audio” with head tracking, a nifty feature that involves the audio adjusting as you move your head, creating a lifelike listening experience.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, available during Amazon Prime Day for a mere £149, offer a compelling package for audio enthusiasts. Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal and keep an eye on that deadline!