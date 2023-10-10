Get these Samsung earbuds for a ROCK-BOTTOM price this Amazon Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day sale is well underway and it’s been a doozy so far. Here’s yet another unbeatable offer: the four-star Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro for just £149, down from their average price of £195 on the site. Not bad, eh?

Keep in mind that this limited-time offer will only be available until midnight tomorrow (Wednesday 11 October) and you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to make the most of it – you can easily sign up for a free trial here, though.

View deal at Amazon

With a not-too-shabby four out of five stars rating and Recommended award in our original review, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds boast a comfortable design that ensures a snug and secure fit, even during extended listening sessions. They’re ergonomically designed to provide maximum comfort without compromising on style.