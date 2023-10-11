I’ve tested hundreds of headphones and this deal is a serious Prime Day bargain

I’ve seen more headphones deals over the past several Prime Day sales than I can count, which makes impressing me quite tricky. However, this tasty discount on the Technics EAH-A800 has managed to do just that: this Prime Day, you can pick them up for £189, down from a lofty average of £287 and an RRP of £300.

That’s an enormous saving on a pair of over-headphones that takes the fight to the biggest names in the audio world, so don’t miss out – this offer expires at midnight tonight. And remember, you’ll need to sign up to Amazon Prime to benefit.

View deal at Amazon

So why am I so smitten with the Technics EAH-A800, and this deal in particular? Let’s summarise: in my full Technics EAH-A800 review, I praised the headphones’ superb sound quality, impressive battery life and comfortable design. In my mind, these are the three most important components of great headphones, and only a select few of the hundreds of pairs I’ve tested hit all three.

I found that the EAH-A800s sat snugly on my head, thanks in part to a pair of supremely comfy memory foam ear cushions. Your mileage may vary, but I reckon they look the part, too: I’m a sucker for the industrial, brushed metal look.