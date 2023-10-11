Scoop up a STONKING saving on this Asus laptop for Amazon Prime Day

The last day of the Amazon Prime Day bargain bonanza is in full swing and here’s an offer you won’t want to miss: the award-winning Asus Vivobook Pro 16X from Amazon for £1,500, down from the average price of £1,775. That’s a phenomenal saving on a high-performance laptop.

View deal at Amazon

There’s a big catch, though: this exclusive deal will only be available until midnight tonight, Wednesday 11 October. You’ll also need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to make the most of any of the Prime Day deals, but you can easily sign up for a free trial here.

So why should you go for an Asus Vivobook Pro 16X, apart from the fact that it’s £275 cheaper than usual? Well, we award it an impressive four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review for its mix of punchy performance and advanced features.