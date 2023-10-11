Scoop up a STONKING saving on this Asus laptop for Amazon Prime Day
Treat yourself to the Asus Vivobook Pro 16x for a mere fraction of the price as part of Amazon’s Prime Day sale
The last day of the Amazon Prime Day bargain bonanza is in full swing and here’s an offer you won’t want to miss: the award-winning Asus Vivobook Pro 16X from Amazon for £1,500, down from the average price of £1,775. That’s a phenomenal saving on a high-performance laptop.
There’s a big catch, though: this exclusive deal will only be available until midnight tonight, Wednesday 11 October. You’ll also need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to make the most of any of the Prime Day deals, but you can easily sign up for a free trial here.
So why should you go for an Asus Vivobook Pro 16X, apart from the fact that it’s £275 cheaper than usual? Well, we award it an impressive four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review for its mix of punchy performance and advanced features.
The Vivobook Pro 16X also boasts a huge, vibrant 4K OLED display that delivers stunning visuals. Whether you’re working on creative projects, watching movies or adding the finishing touches to photos, the sharp and vivid screen ensures an immersive and enjoyable experience.
Meanwhile, the laptop has enough processing power to handle demanding tasks with ease, making it perfect for professionals, creatives and power users who need a reliable machine. That’s matched by a battery life that lasts a full working day, ensuring you can work on the go without worrying about recharging constantly.
The final few hours of Amazon Prime Day offer a unique opportunity to own the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X at a fantastic price of £1,500. With its excellent rating from us, stunning 4K OLED display, great overall performance and long-lasting battery, it’s the ideal choice for those seeking a top-tier laptop.