This Fitbit Inspire 3 Amazon Prime Day deal is a BARGAIN
As part of Amazon Prime Day, you can snap up the Fitbit Inspire 3 for only £59
Amazon Prime Day is here, and there’s no better time to grab an incredible deal on the Fitbit Inspire 3. Until Wednesday 11 October, you can get this remarkable fitness tracker for just £59, down from its original price of £85 and an average of £75 as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. If you’re in the market for a reliable fitness companion, make no mistake: you should snap up this deal immediately.
Garnering an impressive four out of five-star rating and a Recommended award in our full Fitbit Inspire 3 review, this wearable ranks among the best we’ve tested. Indeed, its reliable performance and comprehensive features make it our favourite Fitbit fitness tracker.
The Fitbit Inspire 3 has a sharp, full-colour AMOLED screen – the first of its kind to grace the Inspire line of Fitbit fitness trackers. It’s lighter and slimmer than its predecessors, too: the result is a more elegant and stylish wearable that delivers your data in an undeniably eye-catching way.
Amazon Prime Day offers a good chance to pick up the Fitbit Inspire 3 at an unbeatable price of £59. With its vibrant colour screen, comfortable design and the exceptional Fitbit app – not to mention the positive review it received from us – it’s the perfect fitness companion for anyone looking to take their health and wellness to the next level. Don’t miss out on this deal – secure your Fitbit Inspire 3 on Amazon before the sale ends.
Oh, and don’t forget: you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to benefit. Sign up via the link below.