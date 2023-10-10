We’re headphones experts and this is the Amazon Prime Day deal you should go for
Upgrade your headphones with some of Bose’s quality tech for far less this Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is up and running, with literally thousands of offers competing for your attention. Luckily, some deals stand out from the crowd: until midnight tomorrow, the exceptional Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones are available for just £199, down from £320. Not bad, eh?
And, as with all of the Amazon Prime Day deals, you’ll need to be a Prime subscriber to make the most of it, but you can easily sign up for a free trial here.
We gave the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones a well-deserved four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review, where we singled out their class-leading comfort. Whether you’re embarking on a long flight or settling in for a marathon gaming session, the QuietComfort 45’s plush ear cushions and lightweight design ensure that you can listen in absolute comfort.
But it’s not just about comfort – these headphones excel in performance as well. Their highly effective noise cancellation technology immerses you in music, podcasts or movies, while effectively blocking out the hustle and bustle of the outside world.
The Aware mode on these headphones is a game-changer too. When you need to stay aware of your surroundings, such as during a commute, the Aware mode works seamlessly, letting in ambient sounds without having to take off your headphones. It’s a perfect blend of isolation and situational awareness.
With this incredible discount for Amazon Prime Day, now is the ideal time to swap your current headphones to the Bose QuietComfort 45. This deal expires tomorrow at midnight so be quick!