Depending on the time of year, you may notice that too much or too little moisture in the air in your home is becoming an issue. This can cause problems like headaches, excess condensation, dampness and even mould.

Thankfully, investing in one of the best dehumidifiers or best humidifiers can help to make a huge difference and transform your standard of living.

But which one is best? Should you be looking for a dehumidifier or a humidifier? Well, we’ve tested both to help you choose the best option (and model) for your needs.