Oclean W10 Portable Oral Irrigator review: A top-performing water flosser

According to dentists, we should be flossing daily – and Oclean’s W10 Portable Oral Irrigator – or water flosser – aims to make that task as simple as possible.

Unlike the traditional method of flossing, the Oclean W10 shoots out a stream of high-pressure water around the teeth and gums to remove trapped food and other particles. This delivers a far more in-depth clean than brushing alone. We’ve been testing the eye-catching Oclean W10 to see if it can out-perform its many rivals.

Even though it has a more compact design than most flossers, we were pleased with the W10’s performance. It worked a treat in hard-to-reach areas of the mouth, and comes with four nozzles for different types of cleaning. Despite a few minor flaws I’ve outlined in this review, I think the W10 is a good water flosser to invest in.