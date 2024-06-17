Dental work can sometimes be uncomfortable and feel pretty invasive, particularly when it comes to removing that sticky buildup of plaque on a tooth’s surface. It’s increasingly likely that you’ll encounter your dentist using an ultrasonic tooth cleaner instead of a hand tool like a dental scaler. These powerful cleaners use high-speed vibrations without the need for any scraping action, meaning they’re effective at removing plaque while still being gentle on the teeth and gums.

But do dentists recommend ultrasonic tooth cleaners for use at home? We spoke to Dr Mani Bhardwaj at The Smile Studios Dental Group and Dr Chanpreet Kalsi, general dentist at Hermes London Dental Clinic, who both explained why it’s a bad idea to use ultrasonic tooth cleaners at home.

What is an ultrasonic tooth cleaner?

“Ultrasonic tooth cleaners use high-frequency vibrations to break down and remove plaque and calculus without causing damage to the teeth and gums,” Dr Kalsi told us, adding that “they can effectively remove plaque and tartar buildup, particularly in hard-to-reach areas”.

Also known as an ultrasonic scaler or a water scaler, the instrument itself consists of a handle (held by the dentist), a water tip that vibrates and scales your teeth and a plugged-in connection to a water source.