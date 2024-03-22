Get this five-star Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 electric toothbrush for a fantastic price in Amazon’s spring sale

Smart toothbrushes aren’t cheap, which is why we always recommend waiting for special deals (like those in Amazon’s spring sale) to buy one. Thankfully, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 is now down to just £150, from an average of £187.

That’s not the biggest discount it’s ever had – the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 was only £130 during Black Friday last year – however, if your toothbrush is overdue an upgrade and you want to invest in our favourite smart sonic toothbrush, now’s the ideal time. Be quick to bite though as this sale ends on Monday 25 March.

Did the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 get a good review?