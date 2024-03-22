Get this five-star Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 electric toothbrush for a fantastic price in Amazon’s spring sale
We gave the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 a Best Buy award and now you can snap one up at incredible discount in the Amazon spring sale
Smart toothbrushes aren’t cheap, which is why we always recommend waiting for special deals (like those in Amazon’s spring sale) to buy one. Thankfully, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 is now down to just £150, from an average of £187.
That’s not the biggest discount it’s ever had – the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 was only £130 during Black Friday last year – however, if your toothbrush is overdue an upgrade and you want to invest in our favourite smart sonic toothbrush, now’s the ideal time. Be quick to bite though as this sale ends on Monday 25 March.
Did the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 get a good review?
- In our full Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 review, we gave the toothbrush a full five stars out of five.
- It also claimed an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, achieving our highest accolade.
What’s so good about the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000?
- According to our testing, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 offers one of the best cleans among electric toothbrushes.
- The brush is easy to operate, thanks to its comfortable grip, clear indicators, tactile buttons and range of settings.
- Battery life is fantastic – our tests show it provided over 1hr 50mins of continuous use before needing a recharge. (That’s enough to keep you going for over 50 two-minute brushing sessions.)
- Philips sells multiple brush heads for different functions, and the brush automatically adjusts its mode and intensity based on the one you’ve chosen, simplifying cleaning.
Are there any disadvantages to this Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 deal?
- It lacks some advanced sensors found in Philips’ premium models, limiting its ability to track your brushing technique through the Sonicare app.
- Philips brush heads are relatively expensive, ranging from £20 to £35 for a pack of four.
How has the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000’s price changed over time?
- The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 has been available for as little as £130 during Black Friday 2023.
- When we first reviewed it, the DiamondClean 9000 cost a whopping £249, while still achieving Best Buy status. That means this deal price saves you almost £100.
