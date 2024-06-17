How to naturally whiten teeth: Non-harmful products and methods

The desire to learn how to naturally whiten teeth likely comes from wanting to avoid adding excess chemicals to your dental hygiene routine. Regular brushing with an electric toothbrush can help keep your gnashers free from plaque, however may not be enough to make them pearly. Attaining whiter teeth can be a complicated endeavour — even the best teeth whitening kits can contain ingredients that are difficult to decipher or even seem somewhat dubious health-wise due to the inclusion of certain bleaching agents.

So, if you’d rather steer clear of those formulas, then the good news is that there are great natural alternatives to try instead. As well as preventative methods, including cutting out certain food and drinks, there are novel and even ancient methods that avoid chemicals and aim to get your teeth gleaming and white once more. All of the methods below are safe to try, though not all of them have been scientifically proven to have an impact on the whiteness of teeth. To keep away from chemicals, however, we think they’re worth a try.

Whichever one of these methods you try out, remember to follow the advice of healthcare professionals, and crucially your dentist, above anything else. Dr Rhona Eskander, Dental Expert at dentalphobia.co.uk, advises against being overzealous with any teeth whitening products, saying “that overusing commercial whitening products or seeking frequent professional whitening treatments can weaken enamel, leading to increased sensitivity and susceptibility to dental problems.”

She adds that “dentists recommend moderation in teeth whitening” and adds that she would “advise individuals to consult with professionals to determine the safest and most effective whitening options based on their unique dental conditions.”

How to naturally whiten teeth with baking soda

First up is an ingredient that you can sometimes find added to toothpaste: baking soda. Not only good for bakes and cakes, but baking soda also contains natural teeth-whitening properties and doesn’t run the risk of damaging your teeth due to harshness.