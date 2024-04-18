Is teeth whitening safe?

Teeth whitening continues to rise in popularity but, given the risks of whitening products and procedures, can teeth whitening ever be considered safe?

Brushing regularly with an electric toothbrush and flossing can go a long way to keeping your teeth white. However, for a whiter, brighter grin you may be thinking about teeth whitening.

Whether you are considering paying for a professional treatment or are shopping around for at-home kits, it will pay to ‘brush up’ on whether teeth whitening works and if it’s safe to proceed with. Teeth whitening can be expensive, may be ineffective and has the potential to lead to poor oral health and painfully sensitive teeth and gums. In any case, be sure to read our guide before undergoing any such treatments.

What is teeth whitening?

Teeth are rarely bright white naturally and, over time, staining can only worsen their appearance, making teeth whitening treatments incredibly tempting for anyone longing for a celebrity smile. Teeth whitening is highly regulated in the UK, and any products or treatments you might find here are unlikely to take your natural teeth to a brilliant shine, but it is possible to lighten and brighten them without resorting to a trip to Turkey. Any whitening effects are not permanent and staining will occur more quickly with poor plaque control or if you smoke or consume a lot of tea, coffee or red wine.

What options are there for teeth whitening?

Anna Peterson, Oral-B dental professional, dental therapist and member of the Oral B Global Dental Hygiene Advisory and Advocacy Board, says, “Tooth whitening has a lot of myths around whether it is safe or not. I think this is because if done illegally (not by a dental professional), it can be unsafe.”

There are several, legal, methods of teeth whitening:

Treatment by a dental professional at their surgery – expect to pay £500-1,000+

At-home treatment given by a dental professional – expect to pay £300-600

At-home whitening treatments – expect to pay from £10-100+

What teeth whitening treatments are available from a dentist?

Visiting a dentist is the safest and best way to whiten teeth. Registered dental professionals can offer treatments at their surgeries that whiten teeth using laser-activated bleach. This is by far the most effective teeth whitening treatment currently on the market, though it’s also the most costly. You should expect to pay up to £1,000 and may have to attend several sessions.