Oral-B iO Series 3 review: Oral-B’s top tech with the smart stuff taken out

Oral-B iO Series 3 review: Should I buy it?

This is where things get complicated. Right now, the iO Series 3 is selling for around £75. Were it £50 to £60, I’d say it was easily the best toothbrush in its class and urge you to buy it. However, £75 seems both a little steep and very close to the current sale price of the iO Series 4 and Series 5 brushes.

Of course, there’s no point in paying a penny extra if you don’t want the smart features included, but the minimal price difference leaves you feeling that the iO Series 3 isn’t quite as entry level as it could be. The price also isn’t quite low enough to tempt upgraders from Oral-B’s Pro Series brushes, especially given that the iO-Series heads are also more expensive, costing upwards of £15 for two or £27 for four.

Despite this, the iO Series 3 still offers decent value, especially when you consider that all iO-Series brushes cost well over £100 a year or so ago. However, if you don’t need to switch out your toothbrush right now, then you might want to see what reductions come with the usual winter sales.