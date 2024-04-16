10 clever uses for toothpaste: Clean teeth are just the tip of the iceberg

Toothpaste – it’s for cleaning your teeth, right? Well, yes and no. It might have been formulated with the sole purpose of keeping your gnashers whiter than white, but there are actually lots of potential uses for toothpaste that go far beyond rudimentary oral hygiene.

It might surprise you to learn that the tube of minty paste sitting around your bathroom sink is actually a multipurpose household wonder solution, up there with the likes of vinegar and WD-40. And while it’s probably not a great idea to use it for cooking or for lubricating bicycle components, there’s certainly no shortage of surprising things it can do.

The mildly abrasive ingredients, which often include chemicals commonly found in household cleaning products, can lift dirt and grime from more than just your molars. Here are a few surprising ways you can put your toothpaste to work, from cleaning shoes to rejuvenating dull jewellery.

Uses for toothpaste: Cleaning shoes

Mucky midsoles can make even a relatively new pair of sneakers look grubby and tired. Dust and dirt can quickly accumulate on the rubber or foam, leaving it discoloured and dull, especially if your shoes are white.