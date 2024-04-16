What to do if your filling falls out: The next steps you should take

Anyone who has a filling will soon discover that they don’t last forever – and losing a filling is actually quite common. Whether the result of everyday wear and tear, grinding your teeth, clenching teeth or a build-up of plaque – there are a whole host of reasons that could cause a filling to fall out.

First things first: don’t panic. It’s inevitable that fillings will need to be replaced from time to time and, while inconvenient (and sometimes uncomfortable), a lost filling shouldn’t be a major problem.

Below, you’ll find our guide the action you should take if you find that your filling has become loose or fallen out.

It’s worth noting, however, that looking after your oral health with careful brushing can extend the lifespan of a filling, so also read our guide on ‘How to use an electric toothbrush’ to help avoid unplanned – and expensive – visits to the dentist’s chair.

What is a filling?

Fillings are used by dentists to fill a cavity (hole) in your teeth, or to repair minor fractures and chips to restore the tooth back to its normal shape. They can be made from a range of materials, with your dentist choosing the most appropriate for the type of filling you need:

Dental amalgam fillings are a mix of silver-coloured metal, usually made up of mercury, silver tin and copper. They’re often used to fill holes in the back teeth since they’re the most durable.

fillings are a mix of silver-coloured metal, usually made up of mercury, silver tin and copper. They’re often used to fill holes in the back teeth since they’re the most durable. Composite fillings are the same colour as your teeth, so are often used on more visible teeth, including the front teeth. They’re made of resin and glass.

fillings are the same colour as your teeth, so are often used on more visible teeth, including the front teeth. They’re made of resin and glass. Glass ionomer fillings are also tooth coloured but made from powdered glass. They bond with the tooth and can release fluoride to provide ongoing protection against decay.

READ NEXT: Best electric toothbrushes

What are the signs that your filling has fallen out?

If you lose a filling while eating then you may experience that tell-tale unexpected crunch; you may even swallow the filling. The hole in the affected tooth will now likely be exposed and you’ll be able to feel the open cavity with your tongue.