EE TV: Hands-on with EE’s new live TV and streaming platform

The UI is the same on both boxes and offers a couple of ways to access the extensive selection of content available. A sidebar on the left-hand side of the screen enables you to navigate to specific pillars: Home, Guide and My TV, along with pages set aside for Series and Films, as well as the EE store.

Content on the homepage is presented in several rows, the first of which is “Live TV”. From there, you can jump into the EPG or select from on-air broadcasts aggregated by their popularity at the time of day you’re watching. In the EPG, you’re able to scroll as far back as a week to catch up on shows you’ve missed, pause and rewind live TV, filter content, and add programmes to your Watchlist by pushing a single button on the accompanying Bluetooth remote. Customisation options include the ability to hide or favourite certain channels, making it simpler to find the content you’re interested in watching.