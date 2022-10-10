Shell Energy (2022) review: One of the worst suppliers

Shell Energy began in 2018 when oil and gas giant Shell bought and then rebranded First Utility. As well as gas, it supplies homes with 100% renewable electricity as standard but doesn’t generate electricity itself.

It’s one of Great Britain’s medium-sized suppliers. It took on the customers of a number of failed energy suppliers in 2021 when rising wholesale energy prices left many struggling, including Pure Planet, which had 235,000 customers, and it had just under 5% of the home electricity market and 5% of the gas market at the start of 2022.

Shell Energy also supplies broadband, smart home devices, boiler cover and boiler replacement. Through its Shell Go+ rewards programme customers get money off fuel at Shell service stations along with other benefits.

It was one of the worst suppliers in our YouGov survey of energy customers, failing to win in any category of our Expert Reviews Energy Awards 2022. It had the smallest proportion of customers who said they would recommend it to a friend at an abysmal 23%. This was well below the supplier with the next smallest – SSE with 32% – and miles away from top supplier Octopus Energy’s 72%.

Find out more about Shell Energy

Shell Energy (2022) review: Customer satisfaction and complaints

Customer service

It wasn’t quite the worst for customer service – SSE had that dubious honour – but still only 28% of customers said they were very or fairly satisfied with it. 16% of its customers said they were very or fairly dissatisfied, and a significant 42% were entirely non-commital, saying they were neither satisfied or dissatisfied . The winner here – Octopus Energy – had 69% of its customers saying they were satisfied with a mere 7% falling into the very or fairly unsatisfied categories.

Value for money

Shell Energy was second from bottom for its value for money too, with just 17% of people saying they were very or fairly satisfied, while SSE had 16%. Although the top provider, Octopus, didn’t achieve a particularly high rating since energy prices have risen so much in the past year, its percentage of customers who said they were satisfied was still more than three times that of Shell Energy’s.

Clarity of bills

The supplier performed a bit better for the clarity of its bills, as 68% of customers said their last bill was very or fairly easy to understand. In comparison, the winner in this category, Octopus, had 86% of customers saying understanding their last bill was easy, while the most poorly rated supplier, Utility Warehouse, had 59%.

Complaints

While Shell Energy had slightly fewer complaints per 100,000 customer accounts than the industry average, according to the latest data from the energy regulator Ofgem for the second quarter of 2022, it still had a lot more than the best suppliers – Octopus with 662 and Utility Warehouse with 743. It had significantly fewer than British Gas, however, which received a staggering 1,894 complaints.

It was the worst at resolving them by the end of the next working day, managing to do this for just 37% of complaints, but had a better record for resolving them within eight weeks where it achieved 91%. The best supplier, Utility Warehouse, however, was able to resolve 100% within eight weeks.

Ofgem complaints data

Complaints per 100,000 customer accounts Industry average complaints per 100,000 customer accounts Complaints resolved by end of next working day Complaints resolved within eight weeks 1,318 1,398 37% 91%

Notes: Data is for the second quarter of 2022.

Along with customer satisfaction and complaints, we normally evaluate energy suppliers' tariffs but as you can't currently save money by switching from your supplier's standard variable tariff, which in most cases will be set at the level of the Energy Price Guarantee from 1 October, comparing suppliers on price is no longer possible.

Find out more about Shell Energy

Shell Energy (2022) review: Verdict

While its customers benefit from 100% renewable electricity, Shell Energy was very poorly rated in our energy survey, especially for its value for money and customer service. No matter which way you cut it, there are plenty of better options to choose from.