What's new on Sky and Now in August 2022: New films, TV shows and sports to keep you occupied throughout the month

With back-to-school drama and a wet, cold autumn looming on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to forget your problems and spend these last warm, mellow evenings being distracted and delighted by some top new streaming content. Especially with the abundance of new TV, movies and sports available to stream on Sky and Now this August.

From dragons and princesses to animated fun and the return of the football, there’s something to keep everyone entertained in August: Game of Thrones’s prequel series House of the Dragon will be finally available to stream this month, alongside the powerful Diana documentary The Princess, children’s comedy Sing 2, the start of a new Premier League season and much, much more.

For our full roundup of what to expect from Sky and Now throughout August, from unmissable TV shows and movies to live sports, read on.

What’s new on Sky and Now's Entertainment Membership

House of the Dragon – Weekly from 22 August



The wait is over for Game of Thrones fans, as prequel series The House of the Dragon finally wings its way onto streaming this month. Based on George R. R. Martin’s 2018 novel, Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon charts the downfall of House Targaryen and the civil war that followed, some 200 years before the events of the original series.

Expect all the usual Thrones goodness from this series: political intrigue, dramatic battles, bloodshed and, of course, plenty of fearsome dragons, alongside standout performances from leads Paddy Considine (24-Hour Party People, Hot Fuzz), Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers, Mothering Sunday) and Matt Smith (Doctor Who, Last Night in Soho, Morbius). Stream House of the Dragon weekly from 22 August.

The Princess – 14 August



Marking the 25th anniversary of her death, The Princess tells the story of Diana Spencer’s life in the public eye. Visceral and immersive, this documentary relies solely on footage from the time – interviews, news reports and TV appearances – to depict and understand the Princess of Wales’ relationships with the Royal Family, her adoring public and the media and press who sought to exploit her. A hit at its Sundance premiere, reviewers have praised Ed Perkins’ documentary for its use of archival footage, emotional power and reflection on the insidious and powerful force that is tabloid culture. Stream this stirring documentary from 14 August.

Irma Vep (2022) – 2 August



Irma Vep follows disillusioned American actress Mira (Alicia Vikander) as she lands in France to star in a remake of the classic French film serial Les Vampires. Fleeing tabloid scandal and trying to change the trajectory of her career, Mira finds the lines between fiction and reality start to blur as the troubled production continues.

The miniseries, helmed by French auteur Olivier Assayas, is itself a loose remake of his 1996 film of the same name. As you might guess from the above, this series is full of metatextual depth, shifting identities and cinematic homage – however, it's not all homework, as the show also brings plenty of humour, visual spectacle and a thrilling tone. Stream the series in full from 2 August.

Also streaming on Sky and Now’s entertainment membership:

Annika – 1 August

What’s new on Sky Cinema and Now's Cinema Membership

Sing 2 – 26 August



A sequel to the 2016 original, Sing 2 finds theatre director Buster Moon and his crew of anthropomorphic animals taking their singing show on the road in an effort to impress a talent agent and find fame. Featuring returning stars such as Matthew McConnaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton and Nick Offerman, as well as new characters voiced by Spike Jonze, Pharrell Williams and Chelsea Peretti, Sing 2 has one of the most star-studded voice casts seen in an animated feature. Naturally, there are also plenty of fantastic songs to sing along to, with a soundtrack featuring original recordings of The Weeknd’s ‘I Can’t Feel My Face, Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ and Yeah Yeah Yeah’s ‘Heads Will Roll.’

Jackass Forever – 19 August



From a family friendly hit, to a film that’s probably best to watch with the kids safely out of the room, Jackass Forever finds the classic crew of masochistic misfits, as well as newcomers Jasper Dolphin, ‘Poopies’ and Zach Holmes, back with more outrageous pranks, bone-crunching stunts and stomach churning challenges.

Though its stars are a little more wrinkled and silver-haired, the Jackass crew’s fourth cinematic outing still manages to make us laugh, wince and gag as they fire themselves out of cannons, dive into cacti and put bees on parts of their body that should probably remain bee-free. See Johnny Knoxville be hospitalised by a bull from 19 August.

Also streaming on Sky Cinema and Now’s cinema membership:

Father of the Bride (2022) – 5 August

What’s new on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports Membership

The Premier League – Streaming live throughout August



With the Women’s Euros wrapped up at the end of July, football fans looking for a fix will be glad to hear the Premier League returns early in August this year. All eyes will be on Pep Guardiola’s Man City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, with both sets of fans and neutrals alike eager to see how far this newly-minted rivalry can push these teams.

Also causing a stir are the bevy of reinforcements arriving in England this year, with City signing Dortmund wunderkind Erling Håland, Liverpool enlisting the talents of Benfica striker Darwin Núñez and Spurs nabbing experienced winger Ivan Perišić on a free from Inter Milan. Opening weekend kicks off on Friday 5 August with Crystal Palace vs Arsenal.

Read our full-length Premier League streaming guide

England vs South Africa – 17-21, 25-29 August



Following up on an exceptional 3-0 series win over New Zealand, England’s cricketers will be hoping to continue their rich vein of form against South Africa this month. Ben Stokes’ side will be taking the field at Lord’s throughout the latter half of August, with fans placing their trust in Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow’s excellent batting to once again give them an edge.

Also streaming on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports Membership:

The Hundred – Stream live throughout August

