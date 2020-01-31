What’s new on Sky and Now in December 2021: All the new movies, TV shows and sports coming to both platforms this month

Ahead of the Harry Potter reunion available to stream on HBO Max in the new year, you can stream all of the previous Harry Potter movies on Sky Cinema and Now TV’s Cinema membership from 21 December. Also coming to both platforms is A Boy Called Christmas, The Suicide Squad, Another Round, and more.

Over on Sky TV and the Now TV Entertainment membership, you can watch the Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That…, as well as The Lost Symbol, a mystery thriller series based on the novels of Dan Brown, and The Landscapers: a new black comedy series based on a true crime story.

And on the sports front, there’s plenty of action from Formula One, Premier League and the World Darts Championship.

Read on to find out what’s coming to Sky and Now TV this December.

What’s new on Sky and Now TV: Christmas highlights

Available now - A Boy Called Christmas



Based on the children’s novel written by Matt Haig, this is the story of young Nikolas (nicknamed Christmas because of the day he was born) who leaves his evil aunt to find his father. Nikolas’ father left to find the lost realm of Elfhelm, but never returned. Nikolas meets a lot of interesting characters on his quest, which might just involve him finding his true calling. This is a unique reimagining of the story of Father Christmas, available to stream from the beginning of December.

Available now - The Amazing Mr Blunden



Based on the book by Antonia Barber and its 1972 movie, The Amazing Mr Blunden follows two teenagers, Jamie and Lucy, who are visited by a strange old man Mr Blunden (played by Simon Callow). Mr Blunden offers their mother a chance to take care of a house in the countryside. Once there, they run into two other teenagers, seemingly from another century, who are also familiar with the mysterious Mr. Blunden. Available to stream from the start of December.

25 December - Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway



On Christmas Day, the sequel to Peter Rabbit (2018) will be available to stream on Sky and Now TV’s Cinema membership. This time around, Peter Rabbit has to get used to a new way of life when Thomas and Bea get married. Bea’s books are successful, and she takes them to a publisher, Nigel Basil-Jones (played by David Oyelowo). Peter, realising he is portrayed as a naughty rabbit, decides to run away and create his own destiny. Based on the stories by Beatrix Potter, this sequel is available to stream 25 December.

What’s new on Sky and Now TV: Other Christmas specials this December

10 December

A Christmas Number One

18 December

Last Train to Christmas

Also coming this December:

Hansel & Gretel: After Ever After

A League of Their Own Christmas Party

Never Mind the Buzzcocks Christmas Party

Rob & Romesh VS Christmas Special

Dating No Filter at Christmas

What’s new on Sky Cinema and Now TV Cinema Membership

Available now - Looper



Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in this time-travel action thriller where hitmen are forced to travel back in time to complete their assassinations. It’s the perfect lifestyle, until it loops back on the hitmen themselves. Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Old Joe (Bruce Willis) are forced to try to find a way out of the loop, where their past always catches up to them. Available to stream with the Cinema membership on Now TV in December.

12 December - Another Round



This award-winning Danish film about high school teachers who decide to start drinking, just a little, to alleviate the pressures of their unsatisfying jobs is an emotional roller-coaster and definitely worth a watch for those who didn’t get the chance to see it on the big screen. Mads Mikkelsen plays teacher Martin who has lost all passion for history, and his students can tell. With some of his colleagues he starts on an ‘experiment’ to confirm whether humans really are born with a blood alcohol level too low. Available to stream from 12 December.

26 December - The Suicide Squad



This is a standalone sequel to 2016’s film of the same name, directed by James Gunn, with Margot Robbie returning as Harley Quinn. Yet again, highly dangerous inmates from the Belle Reve penitentiary are gathered together as a team in order to destroy a secret lab called Jötunheim to stop the development of a new anti-American weapon titled Project Starfish. The film also features actors Idris Elba, John Cena and Sylvester Stallone and is available to stream with the Cinema membership on 26 December.

Also coming to Sky and Now TV this December:

17 December

In the heights

21 December

Harry Potter franchise

24 December

Fatman

What’s new on Sky TV and Now TV’s Entertainment membership

Available now - The Lost Symbol

Based on Dan Brown’s novel from 2009, this TV series also follows Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon. For those familiar with the films starring Tom Hanks, such as The Da Vinci Code and Inferno, this prequel stars Ashley Zukerman as the younger Langdon who must solve a series of puzzles where lives are at stake and investigate the disappearance of his mentor. The entire first season of The Lost Symbol is available to stream now.

7 December - Landscapers



Olivia Colman and David Thewlis play the role of Susan and Christopher Edwards in this true crime story of the woman who kept the murder of her parents hidden for 15 years, going so far as to write post cards to the rest of the family in their hand. Written by Ed Sinclair, the black comedy miniseries revolves around the married couple and asks why and how they could murder whilst keeping up the pretense for so long. Available to stream from 7 December.

9 December - And Just Like That…



This is a spin-off from the series The Sex and The City and features almost the same cast of characters; Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs, and Charlotte York (but not Samantha) who must do what they can to survive in their complex concrete jungle of relationships. In this miniseries, the women are now in their fifties, and must navigate a whole new set of obstacles in a world that has changed a lot since the original TV series. Available to stream with the Entertainment membership from 9 December.

Also coming to Sky TV and Now TV Entertainment Membership this December:

4 December

Dettori: Show Me How Good You Are

5 December

A Merry Kidzbop Christmas (Kids)

18 December

Gomorrah: Season 5

Also coming this December:

Positive

Chucky

Rutherford Falls

Saved by the Bell

The Very Small Creatures (kids)

Christmas Crackers (kids)

What’s new on Sky TV and Now TV’s Sports Membership

4 December: Premier League - Read our full streaming guide here

5 December: Formula 1 - Read our full streaming guide here

15 December: World Darts Championship

