What’s new on Sky and Now in December 2022: New films, TV shows and sports to keep you occupied throughout the month

While the weather outside is frightful, the fire is so delightful and we’ve generally got no places to go, let’s watch some shows, watch some shows, watch some shows. To help cut down on time fruitlessly scrolling through streaming services and to simplify family arguments over Christmas telly viewing, we’ve whittled things down, picking out the best TV and movies debuting on Sky and Now this month.

There really is a corking selection of content to keep the whole family amused landing on Sky and Now this December. Adults can enjoy acerbic comedies A Christmas Carole and Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything, while teens will keep quiet for a few hours thanks to some superheroes and magic capers in the form of The Batman and the latest Fantastic Beasts flick. There are also animated comedies The Amazing Maurice and The Bad Guys to keep the younger kids entertained. And if you need a break from all the fictional drama, comedy and action, there’s a host of live sports available on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports membership – with darts, cricket and NFL all on the go this festive season.

For our full roundup of what’s new on Sky and Now throughout December, from unmissable TV shows and movies to live sports, read on.

READ NEXT: How to watch the Premier League online

Get Now Entertainment membershipGet Sky TV



What’s new on Sky and Now Entertainment

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything – 7 December



A comedy fit for the season of overindulgence, Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything centres on the titular character Rosie who, after an embarrassing incident at her brother’s no-alcohol wedding, decides to lead a more ascetic life, attempting to kick her litany of vices and addictions. Will Rosie be able to give up alcohol, caffeine, sex, chocolate, adderall, Xanax and more, all while juggling her father’s ill health and her shaky employment situation? You’ll have to watch this six part Sky Original comedy to find out.

The show is created and written by Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps writer Susan Nickson, and stars a troupe of comedic talents, including Sheridan Smith (Gavin & Stacey), Ardal O’Hanlon (Father Ted, My Hero), Pauline McLynn (Father Ted, Shameless), Lewis Reeves (I May Destroy You), and Oliver Wellington (Brassic).

Christmas Carole - Stream in December



Who doesn’t love a good Dickens remix? From the Muppet’s take on the classic tale to the Bill Murray-led Scrooged, audiences never tire of seeing a cantankerous money-grubber learn a lesson about generosity and holiday spirit. Looking to make another fine addition to this canon is Christmas Carole, which centres on Carole Mackay, an outspoken mogul who has made her fortune selling Christmas decorations and accessories. However, as you might guess, all this seasonal wealth and success hasn’t made Carole into a model citizen with a heart of gold. Tune in to see if visits from a trio of Christmas Eve ghosts will sort out of this modern-day Scrooge.

A Christmas Carole is overseen by Ian Fitzgibbon, known for his work on TV comedies Stuck, Moone Boy and Hullraisers, and stars Suranne Jones (Scott & Bailey), Taj Atwal (Line of Duty), comedians Jo Brand and Nish Kumar, Jonty Stephens (Life on Mars) and Ian Ashpitel (Spencer).

Also streaming on Sky and Now’s Entertainment membership:

I Hate Suzie Too - Streaming in December

Get Now Entertainment membershipGet Sky TV



What’s new on Sky Cinema and Now Cinema

The Batman – 2 December



Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy has been a hard act to follow, with DC’s subsequent attempts at bringing Gotham’s dark knight back to the big screen receiving mixed reviews. However, this year’s The Batman looks to have finally won people over, receiving solid responses from audiences and critics alike. Thankfully, it doesn’t make us sit through another origin story, instead joining the caped crusader in his second year as the titular crimefighter, in a story involving The Penguin, Catwoman and a murderous, forum-modding interpretation of The Riddler.

Directed by talented journeyman Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, War for the Planet of the Apes) The Batman garnered praise for its gothic stylisation, sturdy action beats and all-round excellent performances. The film boasts an impressive cast of stars, including Robert Pattinson (Good Time, The Lighthouse) Zoe Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Kimi), Paul Dano (Love and Mercy, Prisoners), Colin Farrell (In Bruges, The Lobster), Jeffrey Wright (The French Dispatch, Westworld), John Turturro (The Big Lebowski, The Night Of) Peter Sarsgaard (Shattered Glass, Dopesick) and Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings, Stars Wars).

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – 25 December



Harry Potter has become a Christmas staple in recent years, with most families working their way through at least a few Hogwarts adventures over the course of the festive season. This Christmas Day, you can enjoy a brand new one, with the latest instalment of the Fantastic Beasts series releasing on 25 December this year. The third film sees a young Albus Dumbledore enlisting Newt Scamander and his cohort of magic beasts in an effort to stem the rise of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, who seeks control over the wizarding world.

Helmed by David Yates, director of Harry Potters five through eight, as well the first two Fantastic Beasts films, The Secrets of Dumbledore is another satisfying and consistent addition to the series’ canon. The film stars Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything, Jupiter Ascending) as Newt Scamander, Jude Law (The Holiday, Sherlock Holmes) as a young Albus Dumbledore, and Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round, The Hunt) as Grindelwald, with the rest of cast being rounded out by Ezra Miller (Justice League, The Perks of Being a Wallflower), Katherine Waterson (Inherent Vice, Queen of Earth) and Dan Fogler (Balls of Fury, The Walking Dead), among others.

Also streaming on Sky Cinema and Now’s Cinema membership:

The Amazing Maurice – 16 December

The Bad Guys – 26 December

Get Now Cinema membership

Get Sky Cinema

What’s new on Sky Sports and Now Sports

World Darts Championship – Stream live throughout December



Darts fans rejoice, the biggest PDC event of the year is finally here, with the World Darts Championship set to take place from 15 December to 3 January in London’s famed Alexandra Palace. Reigning champion Peter “Snakebite” Wright will look to retain his crown, with his likely challengers being Welshman Gerwyn Price, Holland’s Michael Van Gerwen and England’s own Michael Smith. The action kicks off on night one with Mickey Mansell vs Ben Robb, with the winner of that match-up heading on to face Peter Wright later that evening.

NFL – Stream live throughout December



December is a big month for NFL fans, with 24 live matches available to stream across the Christmas season. The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will look to maintain their winning streak as they take on the New York Giants. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers and the famed Green Bay Packers head to Miami to take on the Dolphins, and seven ring superstar Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash with the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day.

Check our out full NFL Streaming Guide for more

Also streaming on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports Membership:

Cricket: Pakistan vs. England – Stream Live throughout December

Get Now Sports membership

Get Sky Sports