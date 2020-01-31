What’s new on Sky and Now in December 2023: New films, TV shows and sports to keep you occupied throughout the month

You don’t need us to tell you what time of the year it is, but we’re going to say it anyway – it’s Christmas! This month, there’s nothing for it but to gather the family round, hunker down with a cuppa and a leftovers sandwich and catch up on some of the best shows, movies and sports. Helping things along, Sky and Now have added a brilliant bevy of new TV, film and fixtures to their broadcast and streaming lineups this December. To help you avoid endless scrolling and debate over what to watch, we’ve sorted through all the new content coming to the services this month, whittling it down to the best of the best.

In terms of TV, this December’s prime viewing includes twisty rom-com, Smothered, and The Heist Before Christmas, a comedic criminal tale of two duelling Santa Clauses. Film fans can look forward to two animated heavyweights landing on Sky and Now this month, with both Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie making their TV and streaming debuts in December. More into your sports? Then tune into unmissable footballing action from the Premier League and EFL Championship, as well as top clashes from the Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

For our full roundup of what’s new on Sky and Now throughout December, from unmissable movies to top new series and live sports, read on.