What’s new on Sky and Now in December 2023: New films, TV shows and sports to keep you occupied throughout the month
Here’s our guide to the films, TV series and sports coming to Sky and Now in December
You don’t need us to tell you what time of the year it is, but we’re going to say it anyway – it’s Christmas! This month, there’s nothing for it but to gather the family round, hunker down with a cuppa and a leftovers sandwich and catch up on some of the best shows, movies and sports. Helping things along, Sky and Now have added a brilliant bevy of new TV, film and fixtures to their broadcast and streaming lineups this December. To help you avoid endless scrolling and debate over what to watch, we’ve sorted through all the new content coming to the services this month, whittling it down to the best of the best.
In terms of TV, this December’s prime viewing includes twisty rom-com, Smothered, and The Heist Before Christmas, a comedic criminal tale of two duelling Santa Clauses. Film fans can look forward to two animated heavyweights landing on Sky and Now this month, with both Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie making their TV and streaming debuts in December. More into your sports? Then tune into unmissable footballing action from the Premier League and EFL Championship, as well as top clashes from the Paddy Power World Darts Championship.
For our full roundup of what’s new on Sky and Now throughout December, from unmissable movies to top new series and live sports, read on.
What’s new on Sky and Now’s Entertainment Membership
Smothered – 7 December
An offbeat take on rom-coms, Smothered follows independent-minded Sammy, a woman fed up with romantic disappointment, as she meets kind-hearted Tom during a night of drunken karaoke-induced connection. On a whim, the pair agree to a three-week, no-strings-attached affair with one stipulation: they never speak again once the time limit is up. Their agreement is challenged by the undeniable sparks kicked up during their fling, as well as the fact that Tom has a six-year old daughter, Ellie.
This six-part series is directed by George Belfield, making the step up to the big chair after doing second-unit direction on series like 1899 and Brave New World, from a screenplay by Schitt’s Creek writer and author of the comic novel Really Good Actually, Monica Heisey. The series stars Danielle Vitalis (Famalam), Jon Pointing (Plebs), Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Self Esteem (I Hate Suzie), Blair Underwood (Deep Impact), Jordan Stephens (Glue) and Lisa Hammond (Eastenders)
The Heist Before Christmas – December
Twelve-year-old Mikey comes across two men dressed as Santa Claus in the woods: one has just robbed a bank during a ‘Santa Dash’ and is running off with the cash, while the other, purporting to be real Father Christmas, claims to have fallen from his sleigh. Mikey, poverty-stricken and running low on holiday cheer, has his eyes firmly set on the criminal Santa and his bag of loot, seeing it as the best way to give his family the Christmas they deserve. However, Mikey soon learns that his dismissal of Santa Claus and Christmas spirit might have been a mistake after all.
The Heist Before Christmas is directed by Edward Hall, who has previously helmed episodes of Downton Abbey, Spooks and The Durrells, from a script by A Good Woman is Hard to Find scribe Ronan Blaney. The made-for-TV movie stars Timothy Spall (Auf Wiedersehen, Pet), James Nesbitt (Cold Feet), Bronagh Waugh (Hollyoaks) and youngsters Bamber Todd and Joshua McLees,
Also streaming on Sky TV and Now’s Entertainment membership:
- Rob and Romesh vs. Lapland – December
What’s new on Sky Cinema and Now’s Cinema Membership
Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse – 22 December
Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-man, Miles Morales’ life is once again thrown into multiversal disarray by the return of his friend, Earth-65’s Gwen Stacy, who is working as an agent of the interdimensional Spider-society. Following Gwen and a team of other Spider-people on the trail of the dimension-hopping supervillain The Spot, Miles soon comes into conflict with Miguel O’Hara, the de facto leader of the Spider-society. Clashing over differing definitions of what it means to be Spider-man, Miles must take a stand against Miguel, defeat The Spot and redefine what it means to be a hero.
Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, from a script by the duo behind the Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord. The film’s all-star voice cast includes Shameik Moore (Dope), Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Lauren Vélez (Oz), Jake Johnson (New Girl), Jason Schwartzmann (Asteroid City), Issa Rae (Insecure), Karan Soni (Deadpool), Shea Whigham (Mission Impossible 7), Greta Lee (Past Lives), Daniel Kaluuya (Nope), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) and Oscar Isaac (Inside Llewyn Davis).
The Super Mario Bros. Movie – 25 December
Want more animated dimension-hopping heroism? Then why not check out the Super Mario Bros. Movie, which follows New York plumbers and siblings, Mario and Luigi, as they are transported to the magical Mushroom Kingdom after entering a mysterious pipe while fixing a water main. Upon their arrival in this strange land, they encounter the kingdom’s leader, Princess Peach, and the nefarious Bowser, who threatens to declare war on the Mushroom Kingdom if the princess refuses to marry him. Using classic video game power-ups, karts and more, Mario, Luigi and Peach must defeat Bowser and save the kingdom before it’s too late.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is helmed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, best known for co-developing the animated TV series Teen Titans Go. The film features the voice talents of Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Anya Taylor Joy (The VVItch), Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele), Seth Rogen (Superbad), Fred Armisen (Portlandia) and Jack Black (School of Rock).
Also streaming on Sky Cinema and Now’s Cinema membership
- May December – 8 December
What’s new on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports membership
Paddy Power World Darts Championship – Stream from 15 December
The Paddy Power World Darts Championship takes place from 15 December to 3 January in London’s own Alexandra Palace, better known as the Ally Pally to darts fans. The biggest events in darts will see players from all over the world competing for top spot, with Dutchman Michael Van Gerwen looking to make history by taking home a fourth title in a row. Other contenders in with a serious shot include England’s Michael Smith, Northern Ireland’s Josh Rock and Scotland’s Peter “Snakebite” Wright.
Premier League – Stream live throughout December
There’s nothing quite like the Christmas football fixtures, with this year’s line-up of games promising some of the most interesting yuletide matches in recent years. Things are tight as a drum at the top of the table, as Arsenal lead City by a single point, with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and surprise ascendants Aston Villa trailing by a further point. Below the front runners, Man United, Tottenham, Newcastle and Brighton all remain in contention, while at the bottom of the table Sheffield United, Burnley and Everton sit firmly in the drop zone, though the Toffees are currently appealing the record-breaking points deduction which saw them fall to 19th place.
This December on Sky Sports, you can catch live coverage of a host of fixtures, including Spurs trip to Newcastle, City’s clash with Luton Town and Liverpool’s grudge matches with both Arsenal and Man United. Elsewhere, you can tune into a bedraggled Everton’s game with Nottingham Forest, West Ham’s mid-table square-off with Crystal Palace and Arsenal’s London derby with Fulham on New Year’s Eve.
Also streaming on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports membership:
- EFL Championship – Stream live throughout December