What's new on Sky and Now in February 2023: New films, TV shows and sports to keep you occupied throughout the month

With the festive season over and the evenings still dark and dreary, there’s never been a better time to settle into the couch and binge some quality content. Helping things along, Sky and Now (formerly known as Now TV) are offering up a top-class selection of TV, movies and sports for subscribers this month. Saving you from scrolling listings and debating picks, we’ve selected the best of the best for you to check out.

There’s something for everyone landing on Sky and NOW this month, with high-octane action comedy Bullet Train and gunslinger series Django debuting alongside British historical dramas Funny Woman and The Railway Children Return. Movies and TV aside, it’s a bumper month for sports, with a host of top Premier League and Women’s Super League clashes throughout February, as well as the culmination of the American football season with Super Bowl LVII slated for the middle of the month.

For our full roundup of what’s new on Sky and Now throughout February, from unmissable movies to top new series and live sports, read on.

READ NEXT: How to watch the Premier League online

Get Now Entertainment membershipGet Sky TV



What’s new on Sky and Now Entertainment

Django – 17 February



An English language re-imagining of the 1966 film of the same name, this series follows gunslinger Django as he journeys across the American west of the 1860s. Following the murder of his family eight years earlier, Django has roamed the rugged frontiers in search of his daughter Sarah, who he believes to have survived. Coming upon New Babylon, a sanctuary for outcasts and outsiders, Django finds Sarah about to marry the city’s founder, John Ellis. Django strives to reconnect with Sarah, while she tries to convince him to leave, believing his presence will only bring trouble and destruction once more.

The series is created and written by Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli (ZeroZeroZero, Gomorrah), and stars Matthias Schoenaerts (The Danish Girl), Nicholas Pinnock (Top Boy), Lisa Vicari (Dark) and Noomi Rapace (Prometheus).

Funny Woman – 9 February



Based on the 2014 novel Funny Girl by Nick Hornby (who is best known for penning popular works such as High Fidelity, About a Boy and A Long Way Down), Funny Woman tells the story of Barbara Parker, Miss Blackpool 1964. Deciding the life of a beauty queen isn’t for her, and inspired by her idol Lucille Ball, Barbara heads for the bright lights of London to make her name in show business. Teaming up with talent agent Brian Debenham, Barbara soon lands a role in a hit new British sitcom, but finds her newfound stardom to be more complicated and fraught than she would’ve hoped for.

The series is overseen by St. Trinian’s and Johnny English Reborn director Oliver Parker, and written by Morwenna Banks (The Announcement) alongside Hornby himself. The series stars Gemma Arterton (Quantum of Solace), Tom Bateman (Murder on the Orient Express), Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding), Rosie Cavaliero (Black Narcissus), David Threlfall (Shameless) and Alexa Davies (Detectorists).

Also streaming on Sky and Now’s entertainment membership:

The Rookie: Feds – February

– February Miffy’s Adventures Big and Small – February

Get Now Entertainment membershipGet Sky TV



What’s new on Sky Cinema and Now Cinema

Bullet Train – 17 February



Convinced of his own cursed luck and wracked with guilt after a series of accidental deaths on previous jobs, former hitman Ladybug accepts what he hopes will be a simple assignment that he can carry out peacefully, aiming to retrieve a briefcase from a bullet train headed from Tokyo to Kyoto. However, things fail to go smoothly from the off, leaving Ladybug trapped on the train, which happens to host a number of assassins and adversaries from around the world. With a gamut of killers to survive, and the riddle of what brought them all together to be solved, Ladybug must turn his luck around if he’s to debark the bullet train in one piece.

Bullet Train is helmed by David Leitch, known for bringing his trademark tight fight choreography and sardonic sense of humour to hits like John Wick (co-director), Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde. Boasting a strong ensemble cast, the film stars Brad Pitt, Joey King (The Princess, Joey King), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kickass, Tenet), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals, Causeway), Michael Shannon (Take Shelter, Man of Steel), Sandra Bullock (Speed, Bird Box), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Joker), and Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson, Fury).

The Railway Children Return – 10 February



Sticking to the subject of trains, The Railway Children Return, a late sequel to the 1970 British classic The Railway Children, also pulls into the station this month. Set during the Blitz of 1944, The Railway Children Return follows three siblings, Lilly, Patty and Ted Watts, as they are evacuated from the city of Manchester to the Yorkshire countryside. Housed with Roberta “Bobbie” Waterbury, one of the original railway children, the Watts children find adventure and adversity awaiting them in this wartime drama.

Directed by British documentary filmmaker Morgan Matthews, the film stars a number of talented child actors, including Beau Gadsdon, Austin Haynes,Eden Hamilton, and Zac Cudby. Joining them are Jenny Agutter, who played Bobbie in the 1970 original, Tom Courtnay (Doctor Zhivago, 45 Years), Sheridan Smith (Gavin and Stacey, Two Pints…) and John Bradley (Game of Thrones, Marry Me).

Also streaming on Sky Cinema and Now’s cinema membership:

The Independent – 24 February

Get Now Cinema membership

Get Sky Cinema

What’s new on Sky Sports and Now Sports

The Premier League – Stream live throughout February



If you’re an Arsenal fan, you might just be starting to let yourself believe it could be possible this year. February sees the Gunners five points clear with a game in hand, with a wavering Manchester City, a newly invigorated Manchester United and dark horses Newcastle snapping at their heels in the remaining top four positions. At the other end of the table, Everton have jettisoned Frank Lampard and, hoping for a steady hand to help them climb out of the relegation zone, have appointed Sean Dyche as manager.

Sky Sports and Now are broadcasting some key clashes in the title, top four and relegation races this month, with Manchester City’s visit to Spurs, Newcastle’s ties against West Ham, Liverpool and Bournemouth and the Merseyside derby all available to watch live across February.

Check out our full Premier League Streaming Guide for more

Super Bowl LVII – 12 February



Whether you’re an American football fan, or just a fan of ostentatious live pop performances, chances are you’ll be checking out some portion of the 57th Super Bowl this February. The championship game will take place on 12 February at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with four teams still in contention to make it to the final. The Conference Championships on Sunday 29 January will see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers in the AFC final, while the Kansas City Chiefs will battle it out with the Cincinnati Bengals to represent the NFC.

On the entertainment side of things, country singer Chris Stapleton will start proceedings on the big day, singing the national anthem, while the half-time show will be headlined by pop megastar Rihanna: her first live performance in over five years.

Check our our full NFL streaming guide for more

Also streaming on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports Membership:

Women’s Super League – Stream live throughout February

Get Now Sports membership

Get Sky Sports