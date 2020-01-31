What’s new on Sky and Now in January 2022: All the new movies, TV shows and sports coming to both platforms this month

The winter months are still upon us and now is the best time of the year to binge-watch TV series and movies that will help transport you to a different place. Down below, we have rounded up some of the best of what’s to come on Sky and Now TV this January.

This month sees the launch of an exciting new period drama, The Gilded Age, from the creators of Downton Abbey, in addition to the final season of A Discovery of Witches and the second season of Euphoria. There’s plenty in store for cinema fans too, including family animation The Croods 2: A New Age, horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II, and the gritty action comedy Nobody, starring Bob Odenkirk.

There’s no shortage of football action on the sports front either. Throughout January, fans can enjoy the Premier League, EFL, and the Carabao Cup, plus the NFL, streaming live on Sky Sports and with Now TV’s Sports Membership.

With that said, read on for our roundup of what’s new on Sky and Now TV this month.

What’s new on Sky and Now TV’s Entertainment Membership

1 January - Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts

Harry Potter fans can now watch the 20th Anniversary special on Sky and with Now TV’s Entertainment Membership. Follow along as the cast, directors and guests of the magical film series talk about their own experiences in the evolving Harry Potter universe. Available to stream now, Return to Hogwarts is full of behind-the-scenes footage, never-before-seen moments and special interviews.

7 January - A Discovery of Witches

As A Discovery of Witches comes to its final season, fans must say goodbye to a world where vampires, demons and witches hide among humans. Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) must stand together against their enemies that want them dead, if they are to finally find the missing pages of the Book of Life. Stream from 7 January.

25 January - The Gilded Age

This HBO historical drama series is set in New York in the 1880s, when America saw massive economic growth and the so-called Old Money families were threatened by the newly rich and the up-and-coming. Christine Baranski stars as Agnes Van Rhijn, the head of one such old family, who must react to the pressures of the ruthless railroad tycoon George Russell and his clan. When Agnes’ niece Marian Brook arrives in the city following the death of her father, she soon becomes involved in the brewing social war. Available to stream from 25 January.

Also coming to Sky and Now TV’s Entertainment Membership in January 2022:

1 January:

Let’s Game With...

10 January:

Euphoria S2

17 January:

The Devil’s Advocate

24 January:

The Brilliant World of Tom Gates S2

Red Elvis

26 January:

Billions S6

27 January:

Frayed S2

What’s new on Sky Cinema and Now TV's Cinema Membership

1 January - The Croods 2: A New Age

In this sequel, the Croods family are still searching for the perfect place to live when they stumble upon the world of the Bettermans and their seemingly perfect ways. Featuring the voices of Emma Stone, Nicholas Cage, Ryan Reynolds and Peter Dinklage, The Croods 2 is family fun for everyone and is available to stream now.

7 January - A Quiet Place Part II

This is the sequel to the critically acclaimed film starring John Krasinsky and Emily Blunt, set in a world that has been taken over by horrifying monsters equipped with ultra-sensitive hearing. When these creatures hunt by sound, the only way to survive is to stay quiet. A Quiet Place Part II, starring Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy, follows on from the events of the first film, and you can watch it from 7 January.

21 January - Nobody

Bob Odenkirk, best known for his role as Saul in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, stars as an unhappy middle-aged ‘nobody’ called Hutch, stuck in what seems like an unsatisfactory life. But when burglars break into his home, the ensuing chain of events forces the return of his haunted past and the life he’s left behind. Available to watch from 21 January.

Also coming to Sky and Now TV's Cinema Membership this January:

2 January:

Naked Singularity

14 January:

Save the Cinema

20 January:

Mass

What’s new on Sky TV and Now TV’s Sports Membership

Premier League

Stream all the Premier League action live this month on Sky Sports or via Now TV’s Sports Membership. January highlights include Chelsea vs Liverpool (2 January), Tottenham vs Arsenal (16 January), and Chelsea vs Tottenham (23 January). With a free trial to Now Boost included in the Now TV Sports membership, you can watch all of this in full HD at 50fps.

Also available to watch on Sky and Now TV's Sports membership:

In January:

Sky Bet EFL

Carabao cup

15-30 January:

NFL

