What's new on Sky and Now in July 2022: New films, TV shows and sports to keep you occupied throughout the month

While we love the long summer days, we also secretly look forward to the cooler evenings, when we can put our feet up and catch up on some quality entertainment. Especially with the abundance of new TV, movies and sports available to stream on Sky and Now this July.

From comedy and cricket to superheroes and the supernatural, there’s something for everyone debuting this month: Spider-Man: No Way Home finally drops in on the small screen, alongside a new series of Breeders, the spooky Surreal Estate and plenty of live sports, from Formula 1 to international rugby and golf’s The Open.

For our full roundup of what to expect from Sky and Now throughout July, from unmissable TV shows and movies to live sports, read on.

What’s new on Sky and Now's Entertainment Membership

Breeders Season Three – 13 July



Dark comedy Breeders returns for a third series this July. The series follows the continuing trials and tribulations of Martin Freeman (Sherlock, The Office) and Daisy Haggard (Uncle, Episodes) as Paul and Ally, two devoted but flawed parents on a wickedly funny journey through child-rearing.

Things heat up this season as kids Luke and Ava turn thirteen and ten, while Paul and Ally face an escalating series of personal challenges. With co-creator Simon Blackwell (Veep, The Thick of It, Peep Show) returning to write a good chunk of the series, it promises to be as sharp, biting and uncomfortably humorous as ever.

Surreal Estate – 30 July



Much like Breeders, this new series balances humour and darkness. Surreal Estate follows realtor Luke Roman, the owner of an estate agency specialising in the paranormal, as he attempts to clear haunted properties of ghosts and ghouls so they can go back on the market.

Poppy, pulpy and lightly spooky, this show has a little something for everyone – especially fans of Schitt’s Creek, who might recognise leads Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy from their roles on the hit Canadian sitcom. With every episode available to stream from 30 July, Surreal Estate should perfectly round out your month’s entertainment.

Also streaming on Sky and Now's Entertainment membership:

The Baby - 7 July

What’s new on Sky Cinema and Now's Cinema Membership

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 15 July



Another month, another treat for Marvel fans, as the billion dollar big screen behemoth Spider-Man: No Way Home swings its way onto TV and streaming this month. His identity unmasked for the first time in a live-action film, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) must enlist the help of Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to get his public persona back under wraps. However, things don’t quite go as planned, leaving Peter to confront foes new and old as he takes on a fight of multiversal proportions. Also starring Euphoria’s Zendaya, Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina, among others, Spider-Man: No Way Home is available to stream from 15 July.

King Richard – 1 July

Everyone knows the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, as game-changing tennis superstars. This biographical sports drama from director Reinaldo Marcun Green (Joe Bell, Monsters and Men) focuses on their father, Richard Williams (Will Smith), and the dogged determination and keen planning it took to help his daughters become elite athletes. Released last year, the film was subsequently nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Film Editing and Best Original Screenplay, alongside acting nods for Anjuane Ellis and Will Smith, who took home a golden statuette for Best Actor.

Also streaming on Sky Cinema and Now’s Cinema Membership:

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank – 22 July

What’s new on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports Membership

Formula 1 – Streaming Live throughout July



F1 fans have been enjoying a cracking season of racing, with Ferrari and Red Bull battling it out for top spot in a series of closely contested duels. The competition is set to continue in July, with four races lined up before the summer break, including the British and French Grand Prix.

International Rugby – 2-16 July



The start of the month sees a bumper crop of top rugby clashes, as England head south for a series of test matches against Australia. Elsewhere, Ireland hope to once again cause an upset and deepen their newly-minted rivalry with the All Blacks, Scotland take on Argentina, and Wales are set to face the Springboks, who currently sit at the top of the world rankings.

Also streaming on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports Membership:

The Open – 14-17 July

England Cricket – Streaming live throughout July

