What’s new on Sky and Now in September 2022: New films, TV shows and sports to keep you occupied throughout the month

The weather might be a little greyer, a subtle chill might have perched upon the air, and children might be sighing in dismay on dismal morning walks to school. But when it comes to new entertainment, September is looking bright and cheery thanks to the addition of a host of new series, movies and sports to Sky and Now TV’s streaming line-up.

From the return of northern English comedy Brassic and the debut of Boris Johnson drama This England, to the Oscar-winning feature Belfast and adventure movie Uncharted, there’s plenty to get everyone excited this month. And on the sports front, expect a steady stream of football from the Premier League and Women’s Super League, plus much more besides that.

For our full roundup of what’s new on Sky and Now throughout September, from unmissable TV shows and movies to live sports, read on.

What’s new on Sky and Now Entertainment

Brassic Season Four – 7 September



Created by, and starring, Joe Gilgun (who made his name with his iconic turn as Woody in Shane Meadows’ This is England and its follow-up miniseries), Brassic is Sky’s most successful original comedy in recent years.

The show details the off-kilter and often hilarious exploits of Vinnie O’Neill (Gilgun) and his motley crew of mates in the fictional northern English town of Hawley. With little else going on, Vinnie and co. find their survival dependent on hatching harebrained schemes, heists and scams, while trying to evade the long arm of the law and the wrath of local gangsters. Season 4 finds the gang back in Hawley after various attempts to get out of town, and saddled with more problems than ever. The only apparent solution is to get back on it, run another job, devise another con and keep a close eye on each other’s backs.

This England - 21 September

Not to be confused with the aforementioned This is England, a film about a far-right white nationalist attempting to consolidate his power over a peaceful group, This England instead follows, well, erm, Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister. Co-written by Michael Winterbottom (The Trip, 24 Hour Party People) and Kieron Quirke (Cuckoo, Defending the Guilty), This England follows the turbulent early day of Boris Johnson’s premiership, as Downing Street is rocked by the Coronavirus pandemic, alongside the fallout of Brexit and the Prime Minister’s fumbles both personal and private. The five-part miniseries stars Kenneth Branagh (Hamlet, Murder on the Orient Express) as Boris Johnson, Ophelia Lovibond (Minx, Elementary) as Carrie Symonds and Andrew Buchan (The Fixer, The Crown) as Matt Hancock.

Also streaming on Sky and Now’s Entertainment membership:

Vampire Academy – 16 September

What’s new on Sky Cinema and Now Cinema

Uncharted – 23 September



Based on the hit video game series, Uncharted is a globe-trotting action-adventure film in the vein of Indiana Jones, built around large-scale, impressive set pieces in ancient ruins and tropical locales.

The film follows Nathan Drake, an orphaned bartender who is recruited by adventurer Victor “Sully” Sullivan to find a treasure hidden by Ferdinand Magellan’s crew as they circumnavigated the globe; the very same treasure that Nathan’s older brother Sam was trying to find before he disappeared. The film is helmed by Zombieland and Venom director Ruben Fleischer and features an impressive cast, with Tom Holland (Spiderman series, Cherry) as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg (The Departed, Pain & Gain) as Sully, Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy, The Wilds) as fellow adventurer Chloe Frazer and Antonio Banderas (Shrek, Pain & Glory) as ruthless billionaire Santiago Macando. Stream Uncharted from 23 September.

Belfast – 2 September



A second helping of Branagh debuts on Sky and Now TV this month, with the veteran actor working from behind the camera this time. A semi-autobiographical, coming-of-age drama, Belfast tells the story of a family of working class Ulster Protestants through the eyes of their 9-year old son Buddy. Set in Northern Ireland, during the period known as The Troubles, the film uses Buddy’s naive, childish perspective to interrogate the divisive Loyalist rhetoric of the time, the civil rights abuses visited against catholics by British forces, and the violent sectarian struggle that emerged because of these conditions.

Belfast was a critical and commercial success upon release, going on to be nominated for eight Oscars, and winning Best Original Screenplay. Notable stars include Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades series, The Fall), Ciarán Hinds (The Terror, Game of Thrones) and Judi Dench (Shakespeare in Love, Skyfall). Stream Branagh’s black and white tale of moral grey areas from 2 September.

Marry Me – 16 September



With films like Ticket to Paradise, Plus One, and Marry Me out or debuting soon, it seems like the romantic comedy might be undergoing a small resurgence. Marry Me opens in classic fashion, with a genre-standard kooky meet-cute. We find pop superstar Kat Valdez about to marry her boyfriend and fellow musical sensation, Bastian, live on stage at one of her concerts. Things don’t quite go to plan, as Kat is faced with video evidence of her boyfriend’s infidelity, and, in a moment of reckless abandon, decides to marry Charlie Gilbert, a random concert-goer instead. Can you find love in an act of pure chance? Can a pop star and a maths teacher make it work? Can you suspend your disbelief and imagine that Jennifer Lopez (Valdez) would end up with Owen Wilson (Gilbert)? You’ll have to watch Marry Me, streaming from 16 September, to find out.

Also streaming on Sky Cinema and Now’s Cinema membership:

The 355 – 9 September

What’s new on Sky Sports and Now Sports

The Premier League – Streaming live throughout September



August saw the Premier League get off to a flying start, with impressive goal scoring contributions from premier league newbie Erling Haaland, championship superstar Aleksandar Mitrovic and newly-minted Gunner Gabriel Jesus. In September, it remains to be seen whether regular title contenders Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United can shake off bouts of fatigue and poor form to match the running starts of Manchester City, Spurs and Arsenal. Catch the best of action on Sky and Now TV this month, with big six clashes taking centre stage, as Man Utd face Arsenal, Man City take on Tottenham and Chelsea square up to a Liverpool squad hoping to carry on the momentum from their 9-0 triumph over Bournemouth. Stream all these and more, live throughout September.

Read our full-length Premier League streaming guide

Women’s Super League – Streaming live throughout September



The Women’s Super League kicks off in mid-september, with an opening weekend featuring top-tier matches between Manchester United and Tottenham, Manchester City and Arsenal and a London derby that sees Chelsea face off against West Ham. After their triumph in the summer’s Euros, all eyes will be on top-scoring English players like Manchester United’s Alessia Russo and Arsenal’s Beth Mead, with fans hoping that winning momentum can give them the edge over dominant rivals Manchester City and returning champs Chelsea.

Also streaming on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports Membership:

NFL – Streaming live throughout September

