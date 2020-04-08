What’s new on Disney Plus in December 2021: Get ready for the Christmas season with new TV shows and movies

December is upon us, and Disney Plus is serving up both new releases as well as some Christmas classics for the whole family. New and exclusively on Disney Plus comes The Book of Boba Fett, the latest addition to the Star Wars universe, plus Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, starring Jodi Comer and Matt Damon. Will Smith takes viewers around the globe in a new National Geographic series, Welcome to Earth, to explore some hidden wonders of the world. And for that festive feeling, the hard-to-kill action thriller Die Hard makes an appearance this month, as does the critically acclaimed Paddington and its sequel Paddington 2.

Disney Plus costs £7.99/mth with the alternative of paying £79 for a whole year, saving you 15%. With Disney Plus, you get access to a vast selection of Disney classics, in addition to the franchises owned by Disney, such as Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and so on.

To find out more about what’s coming to Disney Plus this month, read on.

Subscribe to Disney Plus

What's new on Disney Plus UK in December 2021

1 December - The Last Duel

A story of honour, redemption and revenge, The Last Duel is Ridley Scott’s latest film, set in medieval France. Jodie Comer plays Marguerite de Carrouges, the wife of knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon). When she accuses squire Jacques de Gris (Adam Driver) of raping her, her husband challenges him to a duel. The film is split into three chapters, each from one of the main characters’ perspectives, keeping viewers on edge about the course of events. The Last Duel is available to stream from 1 December.

3 December - Diary of a Wimpy Kid



Based on Jeff Kinney’s hit series of books for teenagers,this animated Disney Plus Original is a reboot of the 2010 live-action film of the same name. For those unfamiliar with the series, they revolve around the ‘wimp’ Greg Heffley who is set on trying to become rich and famous, but must first survive middle school - which proves to be anything but easy. Diary of a Wimpy Kid will be available to stream from 3 December.

15 December - Ron’s Gone Wrong



In a future where robot buddies are the next big thing, Barney is the only child in town left without one and feels lonely as his friends all have a bot of their own. But then he gets a chance to buy Ron, a little bot with more personality than the rest. However, as programs crash and features fail, Barney and Ron take matters into their own hands.

Ron’s Gone Wrong features voice acting from Jack Dylan Grazer, Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms and Olivia Colman, and can be streamed from 15 December.

29 December - The Book of Boba Fett



Fans of The Mandalorian will remember the two bounty hunters in the post-credits scene who showed up at Jabba the Hutt’s palace on Tatooine and decided to claim the vacant throne for themselves.

A spin-off and part of the same timeline, The Book of Boba Fett continues where The Mandalorian left off, as Boba and Fennec Shand hunt for bounties throughout the galaxy and try to make a name for themselves. The series will be available to stream from 29 December.

Subscribe to Disney Plus

What’s new on Disney Plus in December 2021: Other films and TV series coming this month.

1 December

Devs

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi

The Big Leap

3 December

Die Hard

The Rescue

The Day After Tomorrow

8 December

Welcome to Earth

Black-ish

10 December

Juno

The Heat

15 December

Malcolm in the Middle

17 December

Jojo Rabbit

The Joy Luck Club

22 December

American Housewife

The Con

The Wonder Years

24 December

Life of Pi

29 December

The Salisbury Poisonings

Bless This Mess

31 December

Paddington 1 & 2

A Hidden Life

Subscribe to Disney Plus