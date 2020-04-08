What’s new on Disney Plus in December 2023: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows available to stream this month

What’s new on Disney Plus in December 2023:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – 15 December

In 1969, an elderly, dejected Indiana Jones faces retirement from his position at Hunter College and divorce from his wife, Marion Ravenwood. However, the appearance of his estranged goddaughter, rogue-ish thief Helena Shaw, draws Indy into one last adventure. Seeking the half of Archimedes Dial that her late father uncovered during World War II and bequeathed to Indy, Helena plans to steal the artefact and sell it on the black market. Former-Nazi turned NASA scientist Jürgen Voller beats Helena to the punch, aiming to complete the Dial and use its power to travel back in time and change the outcome of the second world war. Indy, Helena and a host of old friends must race against, and through, time, in order to stop Voller and return the Dial to its rightful resting place.

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold, known for his varied filmography which includes hits such as psychological drama Girl, Interrupted, Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line and gritty superhero flick Logan. The film sees Harrison Ford reprise his role as Indiana Jones,alongside Karen Allen (Starman), John Rhys Davies (The Lord of the Rings) and newcomers Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro), Toby Jones (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) and Mads Mikkelsen.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – 20 December

Twelve-year old Percy Jackson, home for summer vacation, has his life changed forever when he discovers that he is a demigod and the unacknowledged son of the Greek god Poseidon. Thrown into a world of gods and monsters, Percy is soon accused of being behind the disappearance of one of Zeus’s lightning bolts. To clear his name and avoid the wrath of the Gods, Percy, along with his friends Grover and Annabeth, must travel across America in search of the bolt.

The latest adaptation of the best-selling series of YA fantasy novels, this new Percy Jackson TV show is helmed by the author of the books himself, Rick Riordan, as well as veteran showrunner Jonathan E. Steinberg, creator of Jericho, Black Sails and The Old Man. The show is led by fresh-faced talents Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), Leah Jeffries (Beast) and Aryan Simhadri (Cheaper by the Dozen), with support from Virgina Kull (Big Little Lies), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn 99), Glynn Turman (The Wire), Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), Jay Duplass (Industry) and Lance Reddick (John Wick).

Theater Camp – 6 December

Beloved director of the AdirondACTS summer camp, Joan Rubinsky, suffers a seizure due to the strobe lights used at a preview show put on by her campers, leaving her son Troy, a finance influencer and crypto-bro, in charge of the camp for the summer. Already struggling to deal with the day-to-day running of things, Troy, alongside camp leaders and former attendees Amos and Rebecca-Diane, must devise a way to keep the camp afloat, as they face takeover threats from investment firm Barnswell Capital, the owners of a nearby rival camp.

Theater Camp is directed by duo Nick Liebermann and Molly Gordon, who also stars in the film. Alongside Molly Gordon (The Bear), Theater Camp stars Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), Noah Galvin (The Good Doctor), Jimmy Tatro (The Wolf of Snow Hollow), Patti Harrison (Do You Think I Should Leave?), Caroline Aaron (The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel), Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander), Ayo Edebiri (Bottoms) and Amy Sedaris (The Mandalorian).

