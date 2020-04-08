What’s new on Disney Plus in February 2022: Brand new movies and TV shows to stream this month, plus Valentine’s Day highlights

February means Valentine's Day, the perfect time of year to binge-watch romantic comedies with someone special. Or perhaps you’re celebrating Galentine’s with your friends and a bottle of wine. Maybe you think it’s all nonsense and you don’t care for any of it. Whether you’re romantically inclined or not, there’s plenty of great films and series available to stream on Disney Plus this month, and we’ve gathered up the best for you in the list below.

If you didn’t get the chance to catch it in cinemas, Wes Anderson’s latest star-studded movie The French Dispatch will be available to stream this month, along with The King’s Man which tells the origin story of the Kingsman intelligence agency.

If that’s not to your taste, there will be plenty of romance in the air with films such as 10 Things I Hate About You, Pretty Woman and 27 Dresses available to stream now. This month also sees the premiere of the miniseries Pam & Tommy, a different kind of love story showing how the leak of a private videotape changed the world.

Disney Plus costs £7.99/mth with the alternative of paying £79 for a whole year, saving you 15%. With a subscription to Disney Plus, you get access to a vast selection of classics in addition to the franchises owned by Disney, such as Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar.

To find out more about what’s coming to Disney Plus this month, read on.

What's new on Disney Plus in February 2022:

2 February - Pam & Tommy

In this eight-part miniseries, we get an insight into the events surrounding the illegal release of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s private sex tape, which was stolen in 1995 and kickstarted a privacy scandal. Lily James stars as the Baywatch superstar and Sebastian Stan, best known for his role as The Winter Soldier, plays Tommy Lee, with Seth Rogen as the intrusive contractor who sets off the whole chain of events.

9 February - The King’s Man

In the third instalment of the Kingsman films, Ralph Fiennes stars as Orlando, the founder of the intelligence movement known as the Kingsman organisation. After Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife are assassinated in Sarajevo, Orlando and his agents must try to defuse political bombs primed to explode, in order to prevent an all-out war in which millions of lives are at risk.

16 February - The French Dispatch

Wes Anderson’s latest comedy, dubbed ‘a love letter to journalists,’ is set in the small French town of Ennui-Sur-Blasé and is centred around a group of American expatriate journalists penning articles for the final issue of their newspaper, the French Dispatch. Separated into four parts, each article is dramatised and narrated by its respective journalist, expounding on love, creativity, art and revolution.

What’s new on Disney Plus: Valentine’s Day highlights

Disney is hosting plenty of romantic flicks this month in the shape of old classics and new tales of love and romance. Check out our list below, all of which are available to stream right now:

Pretty Woman

A 90s rom-com classic, Pretty Woman stars Julia Roberts and Richard Gere side-by-side. Vivian Ward (Roberts) works as a sex worker, while Edward Lewis (Gere) is an aloof businessman. When Edward falls in love with Vivian, the two must figure out how they can be together despite their vastly different worlds and circumstances.

10 Things I Hate About You

Cameron James (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) fancies Bianca (Larisa Oleynik), one of the most popular girls in school. But Bianca will not date him until her older sister Kat (Julia Stiles) has a boyfriend. To get around this, Cameron tries to set Kat up with the mysterious charmer Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger).This popular retelling of Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew, set in 1990s America, has become a rom-com favourite.

27 Dresses

Katherine Heigl plays Jane, the ‘perpetual bridesmaid,’ whose life seems to revolve around other people’s weddings, but never her own. When her sister comes to visit only to get engaged to the man Jane is in love with, she must make a difficult choice. Meanwhile, Kevin, a cynical journalist, sees Jane’s story as a career opportunity.

What’s new on Disney Plus: Other films and TV series coming this month

Available now:

Green Card

Can’t Buy Me Love

Love, Victor

2 February

Narco Wars S1

Lost Treasures of Egypt S2

Baby Daddy S1-6

4 February

Torn

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Longest Ride

The Real Black Panther

9 February

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery

Secrets of Sulphur Springs S2

Danger Decoded S1

Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller S1

Harrow S1-2

11 February

Russia’s Mystery Files

Frozen Kingdom of the Snow Leopard

High Strung

Winnie The Pooh, A Valentine for You

Table 19

The Thing About Harry

16 February

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Eternals

Blackpink The Movie

Like Me! S2

Mira, Royal Detective S2

One Mississippi S1-2

Rel S1

Europe From Above S2

18 February

Predator

Predator 2

Buried Secrets of Cordoba

Jade Eyed Leopard

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse

21 February

The Walking Dead S11B

23 February

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder S1

Touch S1-2

For the People S1-2

World’s Deadliest S3

Savage Kingdom S4

Wild Cats of India S1

25 February

The Kid Who Would Be King (2019)

Snatched (2017)

The Impostors (1998)

Built for Mars: The Perseverance Rover

No Exit (2022)

