What’s new on Disney Plus in January 2022: Brand new movies and TV shows to see in the new year

Christmas is over, but winter is still here. If you’re a Disney plus subscriber, you don’t have to worry, as there are plenty of films and TV series to keep you entertained and cosy throughout these cold months.

This January sees new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett released every week, alongside plenty of films coming to Star, including Marley and Me, The Book Thief, The Big Short, and more.

On National Geographic, you can watch The World According to Jeff Goldblum in its second season in addition to Born Wild: The Next Generation, while archaeologists uncover figurines from the dawn of civilization in the Buried Secrets of Keros.

Disney Plus costs £7.99/mth with the alternative of paying £79 for a whole year, saving you 15%. With a subscription to Disney Plus, you get access to a vast selection of classics in addition to the franchises owned by Disney, such as Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar.

To find out more about what’s coming to Disney Plus this month, read on.

What's new on Disney Plus UK in January 2022

1 January - The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2

The National Geographic show in which the enigmatic Jeff Goldblum takes a closer look at the everyday things we care about continues. While in the first season he considered everything from sneakers to gaming, the second season takes the viewer on a different journey as Jeff makes new acquaintances with dogs, monsters and magic. Available to stream now.

5 January - Big Sky Season 2

Set in the mountainous region of Montana, the first season of this crime drama focussed on the kidnapping of two teenagers, with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt and private detective Cassie Dewell pulled together in a chase to find the victims. In the second season, streaming from 5 January, the two must work together again as stolen drugs enter the picture and a truck driver is still missing.

12 January - Eternals

Kit Harington, Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie star in this Marvel epic about an ancient group of superheroes, unsure of their role since successfully destroying the so-called Deviants in order to protect humanity once and for all. However, following ‘The Blip’ and the events of the latest Avengers film (2019’s Endgame), the Deviants rear their ugly heads again, and the group is called back to fight once more. Streaming from 12 January.

26 January - Marvel’s Hit Monkey

The ghost of an American assassin and a wronged Japanese macaque are the stars of this Marvel adult animation. When assassin Bryce Fowler is killed while on a mission in Japan, he returns as a ghost to find an unlikely protege in a monkey with a desire for revenge.Having formed a bond with his mentor, it’s up to the monkey to take on Tokyo’s underworld. Streaming from 26 January.

Also coming to Disney Plus January 2022:

5 January

Ready for Preschool shorts S2

Higglytown Heroes S1

Breakthrough S1-2

Lawless Oceans S1

The Witch Doctor Will See You Now S1

Dollhouse S1-2

Bob’s Burgers S11

7 January

Born Wild: The Next Generation

Where Oceans Collide

T-Rex Autopsy

The Spectacular Now (2013)

The Book Thief (2013)

Hope Floats (1998)

The Big Short (2015)

Marley and Me (2008)

Believeland

The Birth of Big Air

Elway to Marino

12 January

Africa’s Hunters S2

The Chi S1-4

Better Things S1-4

14 January

Buried Secrets of Keros

Superstorm New York: What Really Happened

Betty White Goes Wild!

World’s Weirdest Extreme Body Parts

Inside Costa Concordia: Voices of Disaster

The Raising of the Costa Concordia

The Real Queens of Hip Hop: The Women Who Changed the Game

Gifted (2017)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017)

Fernando Nation

Four Days in October

Free Spirits

The Gospel According to Mac

19 January

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye

Calling all T.O.T.S. S1

Talespin S1

How to Win at Everything S1

Incredibly Small World S1

Born in Africa S1

Queens S1

Mixed-ish S2

21 January

The New Air Force One: The Flying Fortress

Blood on the Wall

Fantastic Mr Fox (2009)

Lucy in the Sky (2020)

My Cousin Rachel (2017)

Guru of Go

Into The Wind

King’s Ransom

The Legend of Jimmy the Greek

Catholics VS Convicts

26 January

The Owl House S2

Random Rings S1-2

PJ Masks (Music Videos) S1-3

World’s Deadliest Snakes S1

Savage Kingdom S1-3

Crimes Against Nature S2

The Resident S5

Insania S1

High Fidelity S1

28 January

Virus Hunters

Hubble’s Cosmic Journey

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

Underwater (2020)

Date Night (2010)

Demolition (2015)

Playing For The Mob

Sec Storied: Herschel

Trojan War

Youngstown Boys

