What’s new on Disney Plus in January 2022: Brand new movies and TV shows to see in the new year
Our roundup of the latest films and series coming to Disney Plus this month
Christmas is over, but winter is still here. If you’re a Disney plus subscriber, you don’t have to worry, as there are plenty of films and TV series to keep you entertained and cosy throughout these cold months.
This January sees new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett released every week, alongside plenty of films coming to Star, including Marley and Me, The Book Thief, The Big Short, and more.
On National Geographic, you can watch The World According to Jeff Goldblum in its second season in addition to Born Wild: The Next Generation, while archaeologists uncover figurines from the dawn of civilization in the Buried Secrets of Keros.
To find out more about what’s coming to Disney Plus this month, read on.
What's new on Disney Plus UK in January 2022
1 January - The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2
The National Geographic show in which the enigmatic Jeff Goldblum takes a closer look at the everyday things we care about continues. While in the first season he considered everything from sneakers to gaming, the second season takes the viewer on a different journey as Jeff makes new acquaintances with dogs, monsters and magic. Available to stream now.
5 January - Big Sky Season 2
Set in the mountainous region of Montana, the first season of this crime drama focussed on the kidnapping of two teenagers, with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt and private detective Cassie Dewell pulled together in a chase to find the victims. In the second season, streaming from 5 January, the two must work together again as stolen drugs enter the picture and a truck driver is still missing.
12 January - Eternals
Kit Harington, Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie star in this Marvel epic about an ancient group of superheroes, unsure of their role since successfully destroying the so-called Deviants in order to protect humanity once and for all. However, following ‘The Blip’ and the events of the latest Avengers film (2019’s Endgame), the Deviants rear their ugly heads again, and the group is called back to fight once more. Streaming from 12 January.
26 January - Marvel’s Hit Monkey
The ghost of an American assassin and a wronged Japanese macaque are the stars of this Marvel adult animation. When assassin Bryce Fowler is killed while on a mission in Japan, he returns as a ghost to find an unlikely protege in a monkey with a desire for revenge.Having formed a bond with his mentor, it’s up to the monkey to take on Tokyo’s underworld. Streaming from 26 January.
Also coming to Disney Plus January 2022:
5 January
- Ready for Preschool shorts S2
- Higglytown Heroes S1
- Breakthrough S1-2
- Lawless Oceans S1
- The Witch Doctor Will See You Now S1
- Dollhouse S1-2
- Bob’s Burgers S11
7 January
- Born Wild: The Next Generation
- Where Oceans Collide
- T-Rex Autopsy
- The Spectacular Now (2013)
- The Book Thief (2013)
- Hope Floats (1998)
- The Big Short (2015)
- Marley and Me (2008)
- Believeland
- The Birth of Big Air
- Elway to Marino
12 January
- Africa’s Hunters S2
- The Chi S1-4
- Better Things S1-4
14 January
- Buried Secrets of Keros
- Superstorm New York: What Really Happened
- Betty White Goes Wild!
- World’s Weirdest Extreme Body Parts
- Inside Costa Concordia: Voices of Disaster
- The Raising of the Costa Concordia
- The Real Queens of Hip Hop: The Women Who Changed the Game
- Gifted (2017)
- Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017)
- Fernando Nation
- Four Days in October
- Free Spirits
- The Gospel According to Mac
19 January
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye
- Calling all T.O.T.S. S1
- Talespin S1
- How to Win at Everything S1
- Incredibly Small World S1
- Born in Africa S1
- Queens S1
- Mixed-ish S2
21 January
- The New Air Force One: The Flying Fortress
- Blood on the Wall
- Fantastic Mr Fox (2009)
- Lucy in the Sky (2020)
- My Cousin Rachel (2017)
- Guru of Go
- Into The Wind
- King’s Ransom
- The Legend of Jimmy the Greek
- Catholics VS Convicts
26 January
- The Owl House S2
- Random Rings S1-2
- PJ Masks (Music Videos) S1-3
- World’s Deadliest Snakes S1
- Savage Kingdom S1-3
- Crimes Against Nature S2
- The Resident S5
- Insania S1
- High Fidelity S1
28 January
- Virus Hunters
- Hubble’s Cosmic Journey
- Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala
- Underwater (2020)
- Date Night (2010)
- Demolition (2015)
- Playing For The Mob
- Sec Storied: Herschel
- Trojan War
- Youngstown Boys