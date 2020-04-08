What’s new on Disney Plus in March 2022: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows to stream this month

Although spring is on its way and the days are getting lighter, March can be long and tedious for many. Still, this doesn’t mean that you have to go bored this month. Disney Plus subscribers will find that there’s plenty of exciting TV series and films available to stream throughout March, from a new musical blockbuster and Marvel series, to family-friendly animation from Disney and Pixar.

Starting early, from 2 March you can stream Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the Broadway classic: West Side Story. Or, if you’ve got the entire family seated, the latest Pixar animated film, Turning Red, promises a fun and quirky take on teenage life. You’ll also be able to catch the first episodes of the newest addition to the Marvel Universe, Moon Knight, this month.

Disney Plus costs £7.99/mth with the alternative of paying £79 for a whole year, saving you 15%. With a subscription to Disney Plus, you get access to a vast selection of classics in addition to the franchises owned by Disney, such as Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar.

With that said, read on for our full roundup of TV shows and movies coming to Disney Plus this month.

What's new on Disney Plus in March 2022:

2 March - West Side Story

This adaptation of the 1957 stage musical is directed by Steven Spielberg and stars Ansel Elgort as Tony and Rachel Zegler as Maria. For those unfamiliar with the musical, West Side Story is based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Set in New York in the 1950s, it follows two rival gangs, one white and one Puerto Rican, fighting over the same territory. In the midst of this is a love story, in which group identity stands in the way as an obstacle to true love and achieving the ever elusive American Dream.

3 March - The Dropout

In 2003, Stanford dropout Elizabeth Holmes founded Theranos, a company which claimed they could perform revolutionary blood tests with only a small drop of blood. A few years later, Forbes named Holmes the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. The problem was that the reality of Theranos was too good to be true. This fascinating true life tale of deception, starring Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, is based on a podcast of the same name, exploring the intricacies of one of the biggest frauds of all time.

11 March - Turning Red

This new Pixar animated movie follows Mei, a confident 13 year-old who is ready to have her best year ever. But after a terrifying nightmare, she wakes up feeling that not everything is as it should be. Whenever she feels strong emotions, she turns into a big red panda. Her family has had the same issue for generations, but what will the rest of the world say?

30 March - Moon Knight

Gift shop worker Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) has sleep issues and haunting visions during his day, never quite sure whether he’s awake or not. But things take a turn for the worse when he discovers that he’s suffering from dissociative identity disorder, and shares his body with a mercenary named Marc Spector. As if that wasn’t enough, the nightmares seem to become more and more real, as he’s pulled into a dangerous mystery, where the gods of Egypt rule.

What’s new on Disney Plus: Other films and TV series coming this month

2 March

Outrun by Running Man S1

Broken Karaoke S1

Single Parents S1-2

Cosmos: Possible Worlds S1

Rudolph’s Bakery S4-5

Lost Treasures of Egypt S1

The Cleveland Show S4

4 March

X-Men: First Class

I Give It A Year

The Mercy

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

The Sense of an Ending

Calvary

An Education

I, Daniel Blake

The King's Speech

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

World’s Biggest Great White

Flooded Tombs of the Nile

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Fresh

9 March

Weekend Family S1

Gathering Storm S1

Jungle Animal Rescue S1

Emergence S1

11 March

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red

The Hidden Kingdom of China

Man Up

Mindhorn

Our Kind of Traitor

Swallows and Amazons

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

16 March

Nightmare Alley

Jonge Garde S1-2

Rudolph’s Bakery S6

Grey’s Anatomy S17

Beyond Magic with DMC S1

X-Ray Earth S1

Wild Nordic S1

18 March

Cheaper By the Dozen

More Than Robots

Mr. Holmes

Song For Marion

The Woman In Black

The Woman in Black: Angel of Death

Alien

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien Vs Predator

Aliens Vs Predator Requiem

Alien: Covenant

Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes

Lost on Everest

23 March

Parallels S1

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Rise Up, Sing Out

Like Me! S1-2

Car SOS S9

Liar S1-2

Alvin And The Chipmunks

25 March

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

Quartet

Seven Psychopaths

Tamara Drewe

The Love Punch

The Proposal

Amelia

Goal

The Aftermath

Rebuilding Paradise

Buried Secrets of Cordoba

30 March

Knights of Castelcorvo S1

Running Wild With Bear Grylls S6

Pet Seekers S1

Siren S1-3

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

