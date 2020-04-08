What’s new on Disney Plus in March 2022: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows to stream this month
We’ve gathered the best new films and TV shows to watch on Disney Plus, from adaptations of Broadway classics to intriguing dramas
Although spring is on its way and the days are getting lighter, March can be long and tedious for many. Still, this doesn’t mean that you have to go bored this month. Disney Plus subscribers will find that there’s plenty of exciting TV series and films available to stream throughout March, from a new musical blockbuster and Marvel series, to family-friendly animation from Disney and Pixar.
Starting early, from 2 March you can stream Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the Broadway classic: West Side Story. Or, if you’ve got the entire family seated, the latest Pixar animated film, Turning Red, promises a fun and quirky take on teenage life. You’ll also be able to catch the first episodes of the newest addition to the Marvel Universe, Moon Knight, this month.
Disney Plus costs £7.99/mth with the alternative of paying £79 for a whole year, saving you 15%. With a subscription to Disney Plus, you get access to a vast selection of classics in addition to the franchises owned by Disney, such as Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar.
With that said, read on for our full roundup of TV shows and movies coming to Disney Plus this month.
What's new on Disney Plus in March 2022:
2 March - West Side Story
This adaptation of the 1957 stage musical is directed by Steven Spielberg and stars Ansel Elgort as Tony and Rachel Zegler as Maria. For those unfamiliar with the musical, West Side Story is based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Set in New York in the 1950s, it follows two rival gangs, one white and one Puerto Rican, fighting over the same territory. In the midst of this is a love story, in which group identity stands in the way as an obstacle to true love and achieving the ever elusive American Dream.
3 March - The Dropout
In 2003, Stanford dropout Elizabeth Holmes founded Theranos, a company which claimed they could perform revolutionary blood tests with only a small drop of blood. A few years later, Forbes named Holmes the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. The problem was that the reality of Theranos was too good to be true. This fascinating true life tale of deception, starring Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, is based on a podcast of the same name, exploring the intricacies of one of the biggest frauds of all time.
11 March - Turning Red
This new Pixar animated movie follows Mei, a confident 13 year-old who is ready to have her best year ever. But after a terrifying nightmare, she wakes up feeling that not everything is as it should be. Whenever she feels strong emotions, she turns into a big red panda. Her family has had the same issue for generations, but what will the rest of the world say?
30 March - Moon Knight
Gift shop worker Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) has sleep issues and haunting visions during his day, never quite sure whether he’s awake or not. But things take a turn for the worse when he discovers that he’s suffering from dissociative identity disorder, and shares his body with a mercenary named Marc Spector. As if that wasn’t enough, the nightmares seem to become more and more real, as he’s pulled into a dangerous mystery, where the gods of Egypt rule.
What’s new on Disney Plus: Other films and TV series coming this month
2 March
- Outrun by Running Man S1
- Broken Karaoke S1
- Single Parents S1-2
- Cosmos: Possible Worlds S1
- Rudolph’s Bakery S4-5
- Lost Treasures of Egypt S1
- The Cleveland Show S4
4 March
- X-Men: First Class
- I Give It A Year
- The Mercy
- Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
- The Sense of an Ending
- Calvary
- An Education
- I, Daniel Blake
- The King's Speech
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- World’s Biggest Great White
- Flooded Tombs of the Nile
- Women of Impact: Changing the World
- Fresh
9 March
- Weekend Family S1
- Gathering Storm S1
- Jungle Animal Rescue S1
- Emergence S1
11 March
- Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red
- The Hidden Kingdom of China
- Man Up
- Mindhorn
- Our Kind of Traitor
- Swallows and Amazons
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
16 March
- Nightmare Alley
- Jonge Garde S1-2
- Rudolph’s Bakery S6
- Grey’s Anatomy S17
- Beyond Magic with DMC S1
- X-Ray Earth S1
- Wild Nordic S1
18 March
- Cheaper By the Dozen
- More Than Robots
- Mr. Holmes
- Song For Marion
- The Woman In Black
- The Woman in Black: Angel of Death
- Alien
- Alien 3
- Alien Resurrection
- Alien Vs Predator
- Aliens Vs Predator Requiem
- Alien: Covenant
- Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
- Lost on Everest
23 March
- Parallels S1
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Rise Up, Sing Out
- Like Me! S1-2
- Car SOS S9
- Liar S1-2
- Alvin And The Chipmunks
25 March
- Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u
- The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse
- The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild
- Quartet
- Seven Psychopaths
- Tamara Drewe
- The Love Punch
- The Proposal
- Amelia
- Goal
- The Aftermath
- Rebuilding Paradise
- Buried Secrets of Cordoba
30 March
- Knights of Castelcorvo S1
- Running Wild With Bear Grylls S6
- Pet Seekers S1
- Siren S1-3
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel