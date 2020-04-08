What's new on Disney Plus in May 2022: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows to stream this month

Throughout May you’ll no doubt be outside and enjoying the warmer weather that spring has to offer. Even so, sometimes all you want to do after a long day at work is to cosy up on the couch and watch something to take you away from it all. And besides, the UK weather isn’t always that promising. But don’t worry, there’s plenty of exciting new content to stream on Disney Plus this May that will help feed your imagination.

For instance, there’s a whole host of new TV series coming to the streaming platform this month. Among them are How I Met Your Father, the latest and hotly anticipated Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the new Danny Boyle-directed Pistol, which chronicles the rise of the punk band the Sex Pistols.

Read on for a more detailed rundown of these, alongside a full list of what to expect from Disney Plus this May.

What's new on Disney Plus in May 2022:

How I Met Your Father - 11 May

Fans of the sitcom How I Met Your Mother might be interested to hear about this new spin-off series. How I Met Your Father follows Sophie (Hillary Duff), a young woman looking for love in the modern world, as she and her friends try to navigate through a world of apps and online dating. In the future, an older Sophie (Kim Cattrall) tells her son the story of how she met his father and the events that followed.

Obi-Wan Kenobi - 27 May

Ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi is hiding out on Tatooine, while watching over a young Luke Skywalker. The Jedi are being hunted, and Ewan McGregor is back as Obi-Wan in this thrilling series coming to Disney Plus towards the end of the month. Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, with Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse also returning to their respective roles as Owen and Beru Lars. The series also stars Rupert Friend as the Grand Inquisitor, plus Maya Erskine and Kumail Nanjiani

Pistol - 31 May

Based on Steve Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of the band that changed punk forever, and rocked the establishment to its core. From Danny Boyle, the director of Yesterday, Transpotting and Slumdog Millionaire comes a tale of heartbreak, chaos and fury. All episodes will be available to stream from 31 May.

Also new on Disney Plus in May 2022:

4 May

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett

Baymax and Mochi S1

Lego Star Wars All-Stars S1

Good Trouble S3

American Crime Story S1-2

Snowfall S4

Scrapyard Supercar S1

Secrets of Wild India S1

Egypt From Above S1

6 May

Where The Heart Is

Me, Earl and the Dying Girl

Babylon AD

Long Gone Summer

Mike and the Mad Dog

Lost Temple of the Inca

Saving Venice

8 May

Roadkill AAO

11 May

The Quest S1

A Wilderness of Error

Wonders of the Ocean S1

Primal Survivor S5

Kingdom of the White Wolf S1

13 May

Sneakerella

Goodbye Christopher Robin

Bruce Almighty

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Tommy

Muhamman and Larry

Drain the Ocean: WWII

Drain the Sunken Pirate City

18 May

Life and Beth S1

Grown-ish S4

Knights of Castelcorvo S1

Mickey Mouse Squad: La Batalla por el Zasca S1

Chain of Command S1

Ultimate Airport Dubai S1-3

Baking with Francisco Moreira S1-2

Binny and the Ghost S1-2

Mayans M.C. S3

20 May

Chip ‘n ‘Dale: Rescue Rangers

The Transporter

The Transporter 2

D Wade: Life Unexpected

Qualified

King Fishers: Battle of the Nordics

Wild Botswana

The Valet

25 May

Papas Por Encargo S1

Eye Wonder S1

Chibi Tiny Tales S1

De Worsten Van Babel Op De Camping S1

Secrets of Aunt Katie S7-8

Wild Russia

Port Protection Alaska S1/S3-4

Building Wild S2

Alaska Animal Rescue S1

Awesome Animals S1

NYPD Blue S1-12

Wu-Tang S1

27 May

We Feed People

Patti Cakes

Jumper

JFK

Daredevil

What’s Your Number

The Negotiator

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Big Momma’s House 2

Big Momma’s House

Drain the Titanic

