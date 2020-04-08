What's new on Disney Plus in May 2022: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows to stream this month
Brand new films and TV shows to stream on Disney Plus this month, from Star Wars to the Sex Pistols
Throughout May you’ll no doubt be outside and enjoying the warmer weather that spring has to offer. Even so, sometimes all you want to do after a long day at work is to cosy up on the couch and watch something to take you away from it all. And besides, the UK weather isn’t always that promising. But don’t worry, there’s plenty of exciting new content to stream on Disney Plus this May that will help feed your imagination.
For instance, there’s a whole host of new TV series coming to the streaming platform this month. Among them are How I Met Your Father, the latest and hotly anticipated Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the new Danny Boyle-directed Pistol, which chronicles the rise of the punk band the Sex Pistols.
Read on for a more detailed rundown of these, alongside a full list of what to expect from Disney Plus this May.
What's new on Disney Plus in May 2022:
How I Met Your Father - 11 May
Fans of the sitcom How I Met Your Mother might be interested to hear about this new spin-off series. How I Met Your Father follows Sophie (Hillary Duff), a young woman looking for love in the modern world, as she and her friends try to navigate through a world of apps and online dating. In the future, an older Sophie (Kim Cattrall) tells her son the story of how she met his father and the events that followed.
Obi-Wan Kenobi - 27 May
Ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi is hiding out on Tatooine, while watching over a young Luke Skywalker. The Jedi are being hunted, and Ewan McGregor is back as Obi-Wan in this thrilling series coming to Disney Plus towards the end of the month. Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, with Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse also returning to their respective roles as Owen and Beru Lars. The series also stars Rupert Friend as the Grand Inquisitor, plus Maya Erskine and Kumail Nanjiani
Pistol - 31 May
Based on Steve Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of the band that changed punk forever, and rocked the establishment to its core. From Danny Boyle, the director of Yesterday, Transpotting and Slumdog Millionaire comes a tale of heartbreak, chaos and fury. All episodes will be available to stream from 31 May.
Also new on Disney Plus in May 2022:
4 May
- Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett
- Baymax and Mochi S1
- Lego Star Wars All-Stars S1
- Good Trouble S3
- American Crime Story S1-2
- Snowfall S4
- Scrapyard Supercar S1
- Secrets of Wild India S1
- Egypt From Above S1
6 May
- Where The Heart Is
- Me, Earl and the Dying Girl
- Babylon AD
- Long Gone Summer
- Mike and the Mad Dog
- Lost Temple of the Inca
- Saving Venice
8 May
- Roadkill AAO
11 May
- The Quest S1
- A Wilderness of Error
- Wonders of the Ocean S1
- Primal Survivor S5
- Kingdom of the White Wolf S1
13 May
- Sneakerella
- Goodbye Christopher Robin
- Bruce Almighty
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer
- Tommy
- Muhamman and Larry
- Drain the Ocean: WWII
- Drain the Sunken Pirate City
18 May
- Life and Beth S1
- Grown-ish S4
- Knights of Castelcorvo S1
- Mickey Mouse Squad: La Batalla por el Zasca S1
- Chain of Command S1
- Ultimate Airport Dubai S1-3
- Baking with Francisco Moreira S1-2
- Binny and the Ghost S1-2
- Mayans M.C. S3
20 May
- Chip ‘n ‘Dale: Rescue Rangers
- The Transporter
- The Transporter 2
- D Wade: Life Unexpected
- Qualified
- King Fishers: Battle of the Nordics
- Wild Botswana
- The Valet
25 May
- Papas Por Encargo S1
- Eye Wonder S1
- Chibi Tiny Tales S1
- De Worsten Van Babel Op De Camping S1
- Secrets of Aunt Katie S7-8
- Wild Russia
- Port Protection Alaska S1/S3-4
- Building Wild S2
- Alaska Animal Rescue S1
- Awesome Animals S1
- NYPD Blue S1-12
- Wu-Tang S1
27 May
- We Feed People
- Patti Cakes
- Jumper
- JFK
- Daredevil
- What’s Your Number
- The Negotiator
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
- Big Momma’s House 2
- Big Momma’s House
- Drain the Titanic