What’s new on Disney Plus in November 2023: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows available to stream this month

What’s new on Disney Plus in November 2023:

Quiz Lady – 3 November

Mismatched siblings, Anne and Jenny, are drawn back together when their mother reveals she has accrued massive gambling debts that need to be repaid. Jenny, chaotic and vivacious, must coach and coax Anne, who is tightly-wound, reclusive and obsessed with game shows, into becoming the quiz champion she was always meant to be. Setting off on a cross-country quiz show road trip, the squabbling sisters must reforge their bond, sharpen their general knowledge and save their family in the process.

Quiz Lady is helmed by filmmaker, documentarian and TV director Jessica Yu, known for her varied body of work which includes comedy film Ping Pong Playa, documentaries Misconception and ForEveryone.Net, as well as episodes of 13 Reasons Why, Grey’s Anatomy and This Is Us. The film stars Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Awkwafina (The Farewell), alongside Jason Schwartzman (Asteroid City), Tony Hale (Arrested Development), Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men), Will Ferrell and rapper Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park.

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World – 14 November

A Murder at End of the World centers on Darby Hart, a young tech-savvy hacker and amateur sleuth. The show follows Darby as she, along with eight other guests, receives a mysterious invite from a reclusive billionaire, whisking her away to a remote, snowy location. When one of her fellow guests is found dead, Darby suspects foul play, and must use her diverse array of skills to prove it before the killer strikes again.

A Murder at the End of the World is created and written by duo Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, co-creators of the Netflix mystery drama series The OA, and marks their third collaboration. The show stars Emma Corrin (The Crown), Brit Marling (Another Earth), Clive Owen (Children of Men), Harris Dickinson (Sex Education), Alice Braga (I Am Legend), Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America) and Louis Cancelmi (Killers of the Flower Moon).

Culprits – 8 November

Joe Petrus has a seemingly-perfect, sleepy suburban life: a loving fiancé, two happy children and the means to start his own business. However, unbeknownst to his family, Joe harbours a criminal past. Three years prior, he was brought in on a high-stakes heist by infamous British criminal, Dianne Harewood, wherein he secured himself the money for his fresh start. As members of his former crew begin to turn up dead, Joe realises his past has finally caught up to him. Desperate to ensure his family’s safety, Joe decides to return to London, reconnect with his former associates and hunt down Dianne.

Culprits is written and directed by Jonathan Blakeson, known for his mystery-thriller directorial debut The Disappearance of Alice Creed, science-fiction film The 5th Wave and the satirical comedy I Care A Lot. The series stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Candyman), Gemma Arterton (Vita and Virginia), Suzy Izzard, Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry) and Niamh Algar (Raised by Wolves).

