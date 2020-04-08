What’s new on Disney Plus in September 2022: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows to stream this month

With the summer sun starting to tail off and a new school year already underway, you could be forgiven for being a little down in the dumps – at least until you’ve seen the bumper load of new content dropping on Disney Plus this month, which is enough to put a smile on anyone’s face. There is something for everyone debuting this month, with new content from the Star Wars universe in the form of Andor, plus a sequel to an all-time Halloween classic in Hocus Pocus 2 and a new series from the ultimate love-em-or-hate-em family, The Kardashians.

But it doesn’t stop there, as September isn’t just any old month for Disney Plus subscribers. 8 September marks the second annual Disney Plus Day, so expect plenty of celebrations across the streaming platform with exclusive content. Check out our Disney Plus Day section at the bottom of the page to see what’s being released. Hint: One of the movies dropping may just be the latest Marvel hit, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Read on for a more detailed rundown of these movies and shows coming to Disney Plus this September.

What’s new on Disney Plus in September 2022:

The Old Man – 28 September



Based on Thomas Perry’s 2017 novel of the same name, The Old Man centres on Dan Chase, a former CIA agent who has been living off-grid for thirty years after absconding from a mission under suspicious circumstances. Chase’s peaceful, isolated existence with his dogs is upended when an assassin breaks into his home, drawing him once more into the violent and mysterious world of espionage. Now Chase is to be hunted at every turn by FBI Assistant Director Harold Harper, with whom he shares a complicated past concerning the Soviet-Afghan war.

The Old Man stars Jeff Bridges (The Big Lebowski, True Grit) in the titular role, with the veteran actor facing off against John Lithgow (The Crown, Terms of Endearment) as Harold Harper. The cast also features comedic actress Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development, Search Party) and five-time Primetime Emmy winner Amy Brennerman (The Leftovers, Heat). The Old Man streams weekly from 28 September, and if it sounds like your cup of tea, we’ve got more good news for you: the show has already been commissioned for a second season.

The Kardashians – 22 September



After Keeping Up with the Kardashians bid us farewell in June of 2021, the Kardashian-Jenner clan took a well-deserved break from reality television… until their new show, simply titled The Kardashians, burst onto the scene in April 2022. Pooh-pooh all you want, but nine months is a long time for America’s most famous family to be off the air – how have we managed to survive? Season one of the new reality series kept us with the Kardashians and then some, detailing Kim’s hosting of SNL and her attempts to pass the baby bar, Kourtney’s fertility struggles and engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Khloe’s fraught relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson, and Scott Disick’s, well, erm, his hanging around and whining a lot, sort of like Roger from 90s sitcom Sister, Sister.

Season two arrives on 22 September, with fans eager to see how much Kim’s new (now ex-)boyfriend Pete Davidson will feature, following the SNL comedians brief appearance at the end of the first season.

Hocus Pocus 2 – 30 September



By dropping it right at the end of September, Disney Plus is cleverly giving us the entirety of October to get our mileage out of this sequel to an all-time Halloween classic. The first Hocus Pocus was released in 1993 and took place in Salem, Massachusetts, following a group of hapless children who are plagued by a trio of ancient witches after lighting the mysterious Black Flame Candle. Hocus Pocus 2 sees the witches return, revengeful and raring to go, with a new group of high-school students in their crosshairs.

Hocus Pocus 2 is helmed by 27 Dresses and The Proposal director Anne Fletcher, and has an exciting main cast, with Bette Midler (The Rose, The Stepford Wives), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and The City), and Kathy Najima (Sister Act, Rat Race) reprising their roles as the spellcasting Sanderson sisters. New to the series are comedic actors Tony Hale (Arrested Development), Sam Richardson (Detroiters, The Afterparty), and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), as well as young talents Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lilla Buckingham and Belissa Escobedo.

Andor – 21 September



A prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (which itself served as a prequel to A New Hope), Andor is set in the early years of the Galactic Empire’s reign, and details the initial activities of the Rebel Alliance. We experience this perilous period in Star Wars history from the perspective of Rogue One’s Cassian Andor: a cynical thief whose revolution-averse attitudes slowly change over the course of the show.

A twelve-episode series with an espionage-laden plot and a thrilling tone, the show also boasts an ensemble cast including Diego Luna (Y tu mamá también, Narcos: Mexico) as Andor, Stellan Skarsgård (Mamma Mia!, Dune) as Luthen, and Forest Whitaker (Black Panther, Panic Room) reprising his role as grizzled general Sam Gerrera. Return to a galaxy far, far away, with the three-episode premiere on 21 September.

Also new on Disney Plus this month:

Grid – 7 September

Merlin (All seasons) – 7 September

Spider-man: Into the Spiderverse – 9 September

Maggie - Season 1 – 14 September

Mija – 16 September

The Shape of Water – 16 September

Super/Natural – 21 September

Rookie Cops – 21 September

The Greatest Showman – 23 September

Reasonable Doubt – 27 September

Brazil – 30 September

New Disney Plus Day Content 2022:

Thor: Love and Thunder – 8 September



Just two months after it was released in cinemas Stateside, Disney Plus Day brings us Thor: Love and Thunder, available to stream from the comfort of our homes. This much-anticipated fourth instalment in the Thor series sees the Nordic superhero taking on Gorr, the God Butcher: a being with plans to kill the gods of the Marvel world. To defeat Gorr, our axe-wielding hero must team up with old allies Valkyrie, Korg and Jane Foster, who has been mysteriously transformed after coming into contact with a reconstructed Mjolnir. The fight against Gorr promises to take Thor and co. on a universe-spanning quest, encountering gods from other pantheons and journeying into uncharted realms.

Fans can expect this entry to have the same colourful, comedic tone as Thor: Ragnarok, as it's also directed by Kiwi funnyman Taika Waititi (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Jojo Rabbit). Waititi also appears in the film as the voice of Korg, starring alongside Chris Hemsworth (Rush, Blackhat) as Thor, Tessa Thompson (Creed, Passing) as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman (Black Swan, Annihilation) as Jane Foster and Christian Bale (The Dark Knight, The Fighter) as Gorr, The God Butcher.

Wedding Season – 8 September



The first Disney Plus original series produced in the UK, Wedding Season is a genre-busting affair, marrying comedy, thrills and romance. The series follows Katie and Stefan, who meet at a wedding, fall for each other and begin a relationship, despite Katie already having a fiancé. Skip two months ahead to Katie’s wedding, at which her husband and his entire family die under suspicious circumstances. This leaves Stefan under suspicion by the police, while he suspects Katie of committing the murders herself. Ultimately forced to go on the run, the leads of this comedic caper begin a tense but hilarious journey that spans the UK and the US.

The series is helmed by George Kane, who previously directed the series Crashing, starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and written by Cheaters scribe Oliver Lyttleton. Wedding Season stars Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel, Brand New Cherry Flavour) as Katie and Irish actor Gavin Drea (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Cyberpunk 2077) as Stefan.

Pinocchio (2022) – 8 September



Continuing their project of remaking its animated classics into live-action films, Disney brings us an updated version of Pinocchio. Featuring songs, scenes, and characters both new and old, this adaptation combines live action photography and lovingly crafted animation to spin the timeless tale, which will introduce a new generation of fans to the wooden puppet who wants to be a real boy, and his lonely creator, Gepetto.

Disney has pulled out all the stops for this one, securing Robery Zemeckis (Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Back to the Future) to direct, with Tom Hanks (Forrest Gump, Castaway), Cynthia Erivo (Widows, Harriet) and Luke Evans (Clash of the Titans, Beauty and the Beast) leading the live action cast. The film also promises an impressive voice cast, featuring Benjamin Evan Ainsworth in the title role, Joseph-Goroden Levitt (500 Days of Summer, Don Jon) as Jiminy Cricket, plus Keegan Michael Key (Key and Peele, Friends from College), and Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos, Goodfellas) in supporting roles.

Also dropping on Disney Plus Day this month:

Cars: On the Road

MIKE

Tierra Incognita

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Journey

Frozen/Frozen 2 Singalongs

Welcome to the Club

