How to watch Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts in the US, UK and abroad

The first film about the school of young wizards, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, directed by Chris Columbus and starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, launched to great critical and commercial success and propelled the young actors to worldwide fame.

The series of films, based on the book series written by J. K. Rowling has become a staple in many people’s lists of favourite films and a common binge-watching phenomenon.

An entire generation grew up reading the books as they were released to increasing worldwide anticipation and the films that followed. Although J. K. Rowling will not be a part of the event, many of the film's most famous actors will attend.

Comprising in-depth interviews and talks with the cast, this Harry Potter special will not be a new film. However, for those looking to immerse themselves in the Harry Potter universe again, the new Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to arrive in UK theatres on 8th April 2022.

Read on to find out how to watch Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts in the UK, US and overseas.

How to watch Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts in the US

For US residents the special will air on New Years Day, January 2022 on HBO Max. Unfortunately, HBO Max is currently not available in the UK, but you can read on below to find out more about how you can watch the Harry Potter special in the UK and abroad.

How to Watch Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts in the UK

Sky TV has a deal with HBO, meaning that UK viewers will be able to watch most HBO content such as the Harry Potter films through Sky TV’s subscription services. Many films and TV series from across the pond are primarily available on Sky Atlantic, but if you don’t have a Sky TV subscription you can sign up for the Now Entertainment pass for £10/mth, and you will get a 7 day free trial.

When on Now, you can also watch the biggest shows available on HBO like the acclaimed TV series Succession and the legendary Game of Thrones. Whether Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts will be available through Sky or Now is yet to be confirmed.

How to watch Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts using a VPN

Alternatively, if you already have an HBO Max account or would like to sign up whilst still in the UK, you can use a VPN to connect to a location that has access, like the US. A VPN lets you browse freely and safely without country-based restrictions whilst keeping your traffic private.

ExpressVPN is a fast and secure service that allows you to stream high-quality videos only available elsewhere whilst relaxing in front of the telly in your own living room. Their 15 month plan is currently on offer for £5.11/mth, in addition to giving you three months free, with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN is another strong choice that we like because of its speed, user-friendliness and privacy-centric ethos (Nord's VPN has been audited by independent reviewers twice to prove they do not log user activity). Their two-year plan currently costs £2.74/mth and also has a 30-day money-back guarantee should you not be satisfied.

How to watch Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts abroad

If you are travelling, viewers will also be able to access HBO Max or Now through a VPN like ExpressVPN or NordVPN, though it requires a subscription to one of the streaming services and a VPN.

All of the previous Harry Potter movies are also available for streaming on HBO Max. They are great films to binge watch over Christmas, either alone or with friends and family in order to get into the holiday spirit.