Eufy Clean Mach V1 Ultra review: Feature-packed but pricey, overall, it’s a disappointing vac

Eufy Clean Mach V1 Ultra review: What do you get for the money?

The Eufy Mach V1 Ultra is quite expensive at £749, but there’s a lot more going on than most cordless vacuums. In fact, it’s quite different in its design: it doesn’t break down into a handheld unit, and it comes with none of the familiar cordless attachments, such as a crevice tool or dusting brush.

While the handle is connected to the floor head with a thin tube, the lower half looks more like an upright vacuum, complete with a large dark plastic capsule containing the battery, motor and tanks for clean and dirty water. It measures 278 x 254 x 1,176mm (WDH) and weighs a hefty 5.7kg.

At ground level there’s a standard-looking floorhead with a single fluffy roller, enclosed in a translucent lid that’s easy to remove, should you need to gain access for cleaning. Up at the top of the vacuum, meanwhile, is a simple loop handle with a small screen and two physical buttons on top, a toggle switch to the side and a trigger on the inside.