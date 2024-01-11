Eufy Clean X9 Pro review: A combination robot vacuum and mop that does its best work on hard floors

A small turret on the top houses its LIDAR system, which uses a laser to scan the surrounding area in every direction. The speed and accuracy of LIDAR means it can create a map of its environment in a matter of minutes, locate itself anywhere within that map in seconds and adapt quickly if and when furniture gets moved around. It’s by far the best system we’ve come across for robot navigation. Unfortunately, the downside is that it makes the X9 Pro relatively tall – it measures 326 x 352 x 112mm (WDH) to the top of the turret – and too tall to get under some of my furniture, which flatter robots without LIDAR turrets can easily get beneath. However, I would still opt for the navigational skills of LIDAR over a shorter robot.

On the underside, you’ll find the two 12cm diameter mopping pads. These rotate at three revolutions per second and exert a downward force of 1kg. They also remain attached to the robot, whether or not it’s mopping, but are automatically raised 12mm off the floor when the robot is in vacuum-only mode.

The brush bar on the X9 Pro robot doesn’t have bristles, but rows of rubber fins. It sits in the suction vent, slightly offset from the centre and closer to the robot’s left-hand side. There’s also a rotary edge-sweeping brush on the right-hand side to flick loose dirt into the brush bar’s path.

Eufy quotes the maximum suction on the device to be 5,000Pa, which is about what you would expect from a robot vacuum at this price. However, most vacuuming doesn’t occur at full suction – unless you select that in the app. Instead, it automatically increases the suction when it detects it’s on carpet and reduces it again on hard floor.