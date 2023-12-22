Best neck fan 2024: Wearable fans to keep you cool and your hands free

How to choose the best neck fan for you

Why should I buy a neck fan?

Wearable neck fans are an affordable and convenient way to cool down fast, wherever you are. They’re not just a quirky alternative to manual and handheld fans; they’re also more efficient because they direct air at your face alone without attracting attention, or distracting your hands.

Neck fans are much more versatile than their handheld cousins. They have multiple cooling settings (usually three) that you can switch between at the touch of a button and an array of air vents to ensure that the breeze is generated evenly across your face and neck.

Some neck fans have extra features, such as reading lights, foldability and even a battery pack-style power discharge function. These features sometimes come at the expense of plain old excellent performance and durability, but they are worth looking out for if you’ll be using your neck fan in certain situations, such as reading in bed or on the train.

How do neck fans work?

The cheapest neck fans comprise a pair of basic fans connected by a flexible neck strap, designed as such to point towards your face. When switched on, the angle blows cool air directly at your boat race, rather than around it. Cheap fans are usually made from soft blades that aren’t in themselves dangerous to touch, but they can be dangerous around children and long hair when switched on.

The more expensive neck fans use ‘bladeless’ fans that won’t trap hair or damage toddlers’ fingers. Bladeless fans have a hidden propeller in their base, which draws air in and then expels it. This design is quieter and more energy-efficient than cheap bladed fans, as well as being safer, however you do pay for the privilege.

Most of today’s neck fans are rechargeable devices with built-in batteries that charge via USB. Depending on the battery’s capacity and the power of the neck fan, these batteries can last anywhere from four to eight hours of continuous use at low power and as little as two hours at high power. They take about three hours to fully recharge.

What features should I look for in the best neck fans?

Given the dinky size and modest price of neck fans, you might assume there’s not an awful lot to them, but there are plenty of features and functions to look for when shopping.