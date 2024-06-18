Duux Whisper Essence review: The best pedestal fan under £100

The Whisper Essence involves a little construction before it’s good to go too. The stalk needs to be plugged into the base, and then the motor unit locked in on the top. After that, you need to remove the fan in its cardboard packing from the grille and attach both to the body of the motor unit. It’s not a long or arduous process, especially if – unlike me – you spot the small screw at the bottom of the grille assembly that prevents you from rotating the front grille from its locked position so that you can open it up. It might have been nice for the otherwise clear instructions to point this out.

Once built, it feels very sturdy, with no obviously creaky or rattly parts. The base is heavy enough to stop the fan from toppling at the smallest knock, but at 3kg it won’t be a problem carrying it around from room to room.

Duux Whisper Essence review: What features and settings does it have?

The Whisper Essence is fairly barebones when it comes to features, with just seven speed settings to the Whisper Flex’s 26. The Essence also has a simple off-timer with settings from 1-8 hours. There are no smart features, nor sleep and natural settings as you might find on some more expensive pedestal fans. And where the Whisper Flex gives you 90-degrees horizontal oscillation and 100-degrees vertical, the Whisper Essence sticks to a wider 120-degrees horizontal arc of movement, with no vertical. However, you can adjust the angle by up to 50-degrees upwards and 10-degrees downwards.

Duux Whisper Essence review: How well does it perform?

In our tests, I didn’t quite reach the 3.7m/sec I recorded with the Whisper Flex, but 3.3m/sec at the maximum speed setting at a 1m range isn’t to be sniffed at. Sure, that puts it behind the Princess Pedestal Air Circulator (£125) at 4.3m/sec, and even further behind the ridiculous powerful Meaco Sefte 10in at 7.6m/sec. Yet it still gives you enough oomph for a decent airflow from a 1-3m distance in a fairly large room.